Few things get my stay-at-home self more tingly than a new beauty product showing up at my doorstep. During this time when most of us are prioritizing comfort over all else when it comes to our clothes, the only shopping outlets I’ve personally been craving fall under the categories: skincare, makeup, and good-smelling things to add to my bath.

Growing up, I can remember walking into an expensive department store where I knew I probably couldn’t afford any of the clothes (I would put on my haughtiest voice to say to the sales girl, “Just browsing, thank you,” lol) but maybe, just maybe, I’d treat myself to a lipstick at the Bobbi Brown counter. That is, after trying on at least 10 shades and getting a mini-makeover by the girl who worked there.

Flash forward to these COVID-19 days when the smallest delights add color to the monotony of staying home. It turns out that, for me at least, fresh new beauty products still have the same power to bring a smile to my face and make me feel reinvented. And heaven knows we could all use some newness in our lives right now. Scroll on for the 5 new beauty products I’m loving this month (we’re talking over-the-moon, can’t-live-without-’em kinda love), plus a bonus item that’s not exactly a beauty product but that I feel I must share with you guys. I’d love to hear in the comments what new beauty goodies you’re crushing on right now.

ps – I’ll be posting a new IGTV episode tonight where I show you how to use all these. Watch it here!

also!! Last month’s beauty picks are here.

There’s been a major focus on masks as an at-home form of pampering lately, and this is my go-to. Not only does it feel amazing (thanks to avocado butter and mango butter, it’s like, well, buttah) but it actually works, which is a number one requirement for me when it comes to skincare. And with lactic acid as the active ingredient, this mask moisturizes as it exfoliates, revealing smoother, glowing skin in just 5 minutes.

I usually slather this on my face when I get into the bath, and leave it on while I shave my legs and chill. Remove with a warm damp washcloth, and follow with a nighttime skincare routine. At-home facial is in the bag.

I’ve been a little anti-concealer the past couple years as the skin around my eyes has gotten drier (the joys of mid-thirties) and any makeup in that area tended to settle into fine lines. So, I’ve been skipping it — even though I do kinda need it to counterbalance the natural redness around my eye area. Enter this newish concealer from KOSAS. It’s a concealer, eye cream, and spot treatment in one that not only covers dark circles and redness, but actually makes your skin better when you use it overtime.

I reluctantly ordered it, and upon first use was totally smitten. Now I rarely go without it. In fact, if I only put on one article of makeup, I just might make it this one. I use Tone 5, which is a neutral shade with yellow undertones, perfect for counteracting redness. This is truly the best multitasking product – I can’t wait to hear what you guys think of it.

This is a cool new brand that I recently discovered via a google search (keep reading for more on that), and I’m loving their products so much. High quality ingredients, innovative formulas, and packaging is on point. Anyway, they recently launched this cheekslime, and I was so intrigued by the name, I added to cart immediately. Little did I know, it would become my new daily blush. I’ve always loved the idea of a liquid or cream blush I can apply with my fingers, but the formulas either streaked on my skin or they were so sheer that I couldn’t see them an hour after application. Not so with cheekslime. I blend it onto the apples of my cheeks for a sexy flush that lasts and lasts. It’s so good. I’ve been using “Cuffed,” and I think I’m going to add “Fielding” to my list for a slightly more summer tan look.

I’ve got to admit, I never thought I’d be swearing by a pen that draws on fake freckles… but here we are. And I. Am. Loving it. This product is how I initially discovered the brand Freck, also above. One night after getting lost in a fan site devoted to Megan Markle’s freckles (or was in Emma Stone’s? Anyway.) I googled “how to make fake freckles that look real.” Turns out, I’m not the only one enamored with a scattering of freckles across one’s nose, and there were countless Youtube tutorials that espoused the genius of this Freckle Pen.

Even though it’s not something I use every day, I’ve found that when I want to give my skin a little something extra and really embrace that summertime glow, this pen does the trick. Since I do have a few natural freckles across the bridge of my nose (that mostly get covered up when I wear makeup) I try to apply tiny dots where my natural freckles fall. The tip tops of my cheekbones, across my nose, and don’t worry about being perfect about it. If some dots are lighter and different sizes, it’ll give a more natural look. My final step is to press gently over the dots with a cotton pad to barely lighten them, then a brush of translucent powder for a slight blurred effect.

“To me, you are perfect.” That classic line from Love, Actually also applies to the lipstick I’ve been wearing every single day. Lip color doesn’t get any better than this sheer lipstick from Beautycounter that’s incredibly moisturizing and the perfect wash of color that lasts for hours. And did I mention that it’s made from clean ingredients and smells faintly of vanilla? I panic if I accidentally leave the house without one. My favorite shade is petal.

I have a major thing for beautiful hand soaps next to my bathroom sink – especially if they smell intoxicating and are in a heavy glass bottle. This one from clean beauty brand Esker checks all the boxes, and it’s my new favorite. It truly makes me happy every time I enter my bathroom, and you know what? Right now, that is worth its weight in gold. This one is formulated with clove, palo santo, litsea and helichrysum essential oils, all of which are naturally anti-bacterial, anti-microbial, anti-inflammatory and detoxifying. It’s heaven in a glass bottle, and the perfect gift for any scent-lover in your life.