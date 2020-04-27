5 Odd Jodis in Bollywood Movies Who Surprised Us With Their Magical Chemistry

Since many years , Bollywood has given many hit jodis to the audience and they are just worth watching . From Kajol-Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone, and in the past Jitendra-Sridevi and Hema Malini -Dharmedra , all had that charisma to make audience fall for them .

But then , comes the jodis , which were truly unconventional and odd but they actually created magic when presented to the audience .

Today, we are making you aware of 5 such jodis .

Let’s have a look:

# 1 Amitabh Bachchan-Jiah Khan

The legendary Amitabh Bachchan did create magic when he came to act out with young Jiah Khan . The movie ‘Nishabd’ proved to be graceful and sensuous . Their performance was highly appreciated by everyone. Being in different ages of the real life scenario , they impressed audience.

# 2 Ranbir Kapoor-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

No one ever dreamt that Ranbir- Aishwarya would ever come together to share screen . But when it happened , audience just loved it and wanted that the pair should come again together once again. Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil proved to the hit one as Aishwarya, despite being elder than Ranbir looked sultry in her poetic role, while their oozing chemistry was loved by the viewers.

# 3 Naseeruddin Shah-Vidya Balan

This one was a special indeed . Both the actors are superb in their acting and have worked together in the movies like Ishqia and Dirty Picture . When they come together , they actually make wonders . Dirty Picture proved to be a star movie for both of them with that sizzling chemistry of Naseeruddin Shah and Vidya Balan .

# 4 Karisma Kapoor-Manoj Bajpayee

Karishma and Manoj bajpayee are the poles apart in their acting forte. On one hand Karishma was known for her peppy acting , on the other hand Bajpayee has mostly done critically acclaimed films. But after coming together for Zubeidaa, the couple was appreciated a lot by the audience . They got a script which proved to create wonders for Karisma with her charms and Manoj with his quintessential method acting .

# 5 Rahul Bose-Mallika Sherawat







Mallika Sherawat and Rahul Bose had the most odd pairing . Nonetheless audience loved them when they shared screen in the movie ‘Pyaar Ke Side Effects ‘ . With her ‘sizzling’ is a small word but she did the role of a mod and traditional girl in a superb way , on the other hand Rahul Bose complimented her very well .

So which jodi impressed you the most ?Drop in your comments below.

