5 Pics That Went Viral On Social Media in First Three Months of 2020

Every picture tells a story, yes, it’s true. And our Bollywood celebs pics are no exception. Celebs often share their personal moments with fans apart from their movies, which become viral on social media. Time flies too fast. We’ve spend three months of 2020, but in these 3 months there were many celeb pics which went viral for a reason or another.

Let’s take a look at those viral pictures during these three months of 2020:

Kanika Kapoor’s throwback picture with Prince Charles

Kanika Kapoor made headlines when she was tested positive for coronavirus. Later, reports of Prince Charles being tested positive for the same came. Soon, an old picture of Kanika meeting Prince Charles went viral on internet and everyone started blaming Kanika for spreading the virus to royal family. Finally, it was confirmed that the picture going viral is of 2015 from an event hosted by Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

Ranbir Kapoor kissing Alia Bhatt

Alia celebrated her 27th birthday on March 15. The day after her birthday, a picture went viral in which her beau Ranbir was seen kissing on her cheeks.

But it was a throwback picture clicked in New York. In the pic, Ranbir was kissing on Alia’s cheek as she was smiling at the camera. Right behind then we could also see Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora hugging and kissing each other.

Sara Ali Khan in a bikini with Ibrahim Ali Khan

Sara’s vacation pictures were a treat for her fans. Later, on his brother Ibrahim’s birthday she shared two throwback pictures from their Maldives vacation that went viral.

In the picture, Sara is seen posing with Ibrahim in a bikini. She received a lot of flak for posing inappropriately with her brother. Many pointed out that Ibrahim was uncomfortable and the same can be seen by the gesture of his hand.

Bollywood’s power couples on New Year’s Eve

Bollywood celebs celebrated their New Year at exotic locations with their loved ones. Bollywood couples Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan, Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, and Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal went Switzerland to celebrate new year and bumped into each other, and a picture of them posing together went viral.

Mira Rajput flaunts her love for Shahid Kapoor







On the occasion of Holi, Mira Rajput shared her picture dressed in a multi-coloured shirt and cool shades. The most interesting part in that pic was her love for hubby Shahid, which she showed by writing the initials of Shahid on her neck along with a heart. She captioned the pic, ‘love life in techniclour’.

