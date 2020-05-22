5 Spicy Scandals of Nawazuddin Siddqiui’s Life Which He Doesn’t Want Anyone To Know About

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the man who was once a stage actor, is now counted amongst the finest actors of the Indian film industry and no one can question that. He is known for his struggle to reach the top.

Yet, as colorful as his Bollywood journey may have been, Nawazuddin boasts of an even more kaleidoscopic love life. He has had his own share of love affairs in the past laced with several controversies, accusations, and news-making headlines.

Nawazuddin’s love life has so many such moments that his fans would definitely want to forget. The latest addition to the list being Nawazuddin’s wife Aaliya seeking a divorce from him.

Here are 5 other controversies from Nawaz’s love life:

1- Made Personal Relationship Details Public Without Consent

In his biography titled An Ordinary Life: A Memoir, Nawazuddin did not hesitate to write about his love affairs with several women in the past, without their consent. Not only did the book involve the names of those girlfriends, but it also included details about how they spent their time together with Nawaz.

The ladies did have a problem with that, as they felt the actor tried to tarnish their image by writing the story from his perspective. The actor had to eventually withdraw his book from the market.

2- Claimed To Be ‘Suicidal’ Post Break-Up With Actress Sunita Rajwar

In the same biography, Nawaz told after his ex-girlfriend Sunita Rajwar suddenly broke up with him, he had a hard time dealing with it. He even felt suicidal after this relationship didn’t take the stride he was expecting it to.

He wrote in the memoir, “Soon after her (Sunita’s) call, one day I was at the station and stood there staring at the tracks. A train was coming, screaming its arrival with a lusty horn. It would be simple and instant. Should I jump onto the tracks and end it all? End this struggle, end this life? I had nothing. No love, no work, no money.”

However, Nawaz claims that he was brought back to his senses by a “metaphorical slap” and decided right then that he would “again be emotional in any relationship.”

3- Ex Sues Nawaz For Defamation

For her part, Sunita, took to social media to and cleared that the real reason she broke up with him was that she was disgusted with Nawaz since he had revealed intimate details of their relationship to their mutual friends and made fun of it.

Sunita later sent a legal notice to the actor for trying to tarnish her image and asked for a compensation of Rs. 2 crores.

4- Nawaz’s ‘One-Night Stand’ With Waitress & Jewish Girlfriend







And then comes one of the biggest revelations, where he has talked about his one-night stand with a waitress in New York.

He recalled, “I was at a cafe once with my friend in New York City’s Soho area. The stunning waitress kept staring at me… We got talking and let’s just say what happens in New York stays in New York, at least in my case.”

He also told about his alleged Jewish girlfriend Suzzane and has described her in the most erotic way so to say. Apparently the two met in New York and she came to Mumbai and stayed with him for a long time. She was one of those girls in Nawaz’s life who he hit off instantly. But Suzanne had to go back after her stay of extended visa expired and they started their long-distance relationship.

5- Alleged Two-Timing Episode Involving Former Miss India Beauty

Nawaz claims to have been tempted by the beauty of Miss Earth India 2005 winner Niharika Singh and ended up having two simultaneous affairs with Suzanne and Niharika.

Nawazuddin revealed that he was in a serious relationship with his Miss Lovely co-star Niharika Singh but the relationship lasted just for one and a half years. He also disclosed that both were quite passionate about each other. He even claimed that the two made “passionate love” when Niharika had invited Nawaz to dinner. Apparently, when Niharika found out about Suzanne and Nawaz, she made sure that they broke up.

Later, as this memoir got published, Niharika penned a long note saying how Nawazuddin is a sexually repressed man. It was during the wake of the #MeToo movement that Niharika poured her heart out sharing her experience with Nawaz.

