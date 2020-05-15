5 Surprising Facts About Legendary Actor ‘Amrish Puri’ Proves Why He is Irreplaceable

The bad man of Bollywood industry is late Mr. Amrish Puri ,who did a lot of impressionable roles in various movies . He had played many impressive characters which are remembered till date . From Bhujang to Mogambo and later on that intense role of Bauji , Amrish Puri was a great actor.

Recently, the grandson of late Amrish Puri , Vardhan Puri was in an interview and revealed about the 5 facts behind the roles of his grandfather.

Some of the facts he spoke about are :

#1 Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ )

Vardhan said : “I’ll start with Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. My grandfather had based the characterization on my great grandfather, Nihalchand Puri. It was something very close to his heart. It was a role which was written with my grandfather in mind. I remember Aditya Chopra would come home for narration without having any script in the hand. Post the narration, Aditya Chopra said that Amrish Ji if you say yes to this film then only I’ll making otherwise, I’ll not make it. My grandfather told him that this is by far the best narration he’d ever heard and he’ll definitely do the film. My grandfather told Aditya Chopra that I would like to base this character on his father Nihalchand Puri and he showed his pictures and imitated his way of speaking. Aditya Chopra said this is bang on and let’s play on it.“

# 2 Virasat

Vardhan revealed that the role of Raja Thakur in the movie Virasat was originally to be played by Dilip Kumar Sahab. But incidentally, when they went to Dilip Sahab, he told the makers that ‘I have a feeling Amrish Puri will be the best person to play this. He is made for the role’. He continued : “That’s when the producers got convinced by directors. They said that Priyan ji, Amrish ji is the only person who can play this role and even Dilip Sahab was right. Even his character in Virasat had some shades of my great grandfather. That was a role very close to my grandfather and he always said that was one of the favourite performances of myself.“

# 3 Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom







Vardhan told about the film “Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom” . He said : “Steven Spielberg auditioning actors from around the world to find his Molaram, who was the villain. They couldn’t find anyone who would be right to play it. Then, one of his casting directors suggested Amrish Puri’s name. He called my grandfather that he would love to test you for this. My grandfather was doing so much work at that time that he wasn’t able to go anywhere to audition outside of the country. He was doing 2-3 shifts a day. For the first time in the history of any film of this magnitude and scale, the whole team came to Mumbai and auditioned him. They finished the audition and locked him right there for the character. That’s how the film actually got signed. Steven Spielberg had spoken to my grandfather post that and he had written a letter which is quite popular. In the letter, he wrote that ‘Mr Amrish Puri will always be the greatest villain in the world and nothing can change that’. He also told my grandfather that he is only the person for whom he flew to another country to audition. That’s how he badly needed him in the film and no one else could’ve played the character.

# 4 The fees Amrish Puri charged from the mentors

Vardhan told that Mr. Puri used to respect his mentors a lot. His statement reads : ” My grandfather has so much respect for his mentors like Satyadev Dubey, Govind Nihalani, Shyam Benegal and Girish Karnad that even he became a superstar, he always continued charging them exactly what he used to charge when he was a nobody and when they had given him work. When they had asked him to quote his price once he became very successful, he said that I want you to pay me exactly what you used to pay me earlier because nothing’s changed. That is something they always remember.”

# 5 Mr. India

Vardhan revealed that the super-hit character Mogambo was initially to be given to actor Anupam Kher, further he quoted : ” Later on, they realised they want my grandfather Mr Amrish Puri. They went to him and said that they have finished shooting the majority of the film and they have not shot for Mogambo. They told him that we know only you can do this and can you please be a part of it. My grandfather agreed and that time, Shekhar Kapur said he was always convinced that Amrish Puri was correct for the part. But due to his market price, the makers were not sure if they could get him on board due to the budget. Finally, 40 days at a stretch, they shot at RK Studios in Chembur. I met Shekhar Kapur recently and he said that Mr Amrish Puri is the reason why Mr India is Mr India. You take him out of the puzzle and it will fall flat.“

