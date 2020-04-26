5 Tamil Films You Never New Were Inspired By Bollywood Epic Movies

The Hindi film industry is known to recreate films from the South because of the unique content they produce. But do you know even South Indian filmmakers have remade Bollywood movies. Yes, some of the most iconic movies from South are actually the remakes of Bollywood movies.

​Annaamalai – 1992

Directed by Suresh Krissna, Annaamalai was a remake of the 1987 Hindi film ‘Khudgarz’. The action movie features Rajinikanth, Kushboo and Sarath Babu in lead roles with Radha Ravi, Nizhalgal Ravi and Manorama in supporting roles. The film revolves around Annaamalai (Rajnikanth), a poor milkman, and Ashok (Sarath Babu), the son of a rich businessman, who have been friends since childhood, a friendship opposed by Ashok’s father who attempts to create a rift between the two.

Osthi – 2011

Directed by S. Dharani, this action-comedy was a remake of Salman Khan’s ‘Dabangg’. The movie features Simbu and Richa Gangopadhyay in lead roles and Sonu Sood as the antagonist. But the movie failed to do magic at the box office.

Nanban – 2012

Directed by Shankar, Nanban was a remake of Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘3 Idiots’. The movie starred Vijay, Jiiva, Srikanth, Ileana D’Cruz, Sathyan and Sathyaraj in main roles. For those who had seen the original, there may be nothing new. But for the Tamil audience, it was a whiff of fresh air from the mindless masala movies.

Nerkonda Paarvai – 2019

Nerkonda Paarvai was a remake of Amitabh Bachchan starrer ‘Pink’. Directed by H Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor, the movie had Ajith in the lead role as lawyer Bharath Subramaniam. The movie was Boney Kapoor’s first Tamil movie as a producer. The film also starred Shraddha Srinath, Abhirami Venkatachalam, and Andrea Tariang.

Dharala Prabhu – 2020

Directed by Krishna Marimuthu, this rom-com was the remake of the 2012 Hindi film ‘Vicky Donor’. The movie features Harish Kalyan, Vivek and Tanya Hope in lead roles. The film revolves around a young man Prabhu, who accepts to donate his sperm after being approached by a fertility doctor to make quick money, unaware of how this decision will affect his future.

Source

