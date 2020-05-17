5 Things to Consider Before a Career Change in 2020

New year, new goals, new you? That’s what you thought? But the COVID-19 has changed all your career plans, right? After the pandemic, everyone starts to question their beliefs, life choices, and of course, career plans also. Our daily routines, our jobs, our relationships, our children’s lives, and all have been flipped upside down. Do you feel tired and a sudden feeling of not wanting to do work from home every day? Or feel like you’re forced to do this work but anyway you’re just doing this work for the payment? Whatever may be the signs, but if you really feel like you’re doing a job you’re no more interested in, it’s time for a career change!

In fact, in this path, you’re not alone! According to Fiverr , nearly 6 out of 10 US workers are looking forward to changing their careers or work in 2020.

Well, here we are, faced with the pretty big challenge of our lifetime – working out how to live and how to survive this “new normal.” Before you quit your job and head out to your new career these times, consider asking yourself these questions – and prepare yourself for a better decision:

Do you really need a career change or you just hate your job?

You may think that this question is irrelevant, but believe me, it is relevant! Cause there are people who quit their job just because they wanted to! They may quit their job over a sudden emotion, without even thinking about what will happen after! When other things aren’t going well at work such as performance issues, poor leadership, stress, health issues or any other reasonable signs should not be avoided, and a career change may be the right choice. When changing your career consider your age, experience, and other important factors.

So, before preparing for a career change ask yourself if you’d be happy if you stayed in the same industry but with a different company or a different position. Making a small change is always better than changing your career track forever.

What are the next options in your career?

Have a real look into your career goals. It doesn’t always need to be related to your job concepts! Just imagine what you want to achieve by the end of your career. Is it something where you want to be famous in a field that you’ve dreamed about? Do you want to look back in your late fifties and say that you had a career that helped people in their life or you served your best days which improved the environment? In your late fifties, when you look back in your career, will you be happy that you choose this career?

Think about what’s important to you and make this decision that will still make you happy in 10 years!

Are you prepared to take a step back in your career, if required?

Before everything, what’s your backup plan for the next few months? How are you going to support your bills and payments and other expenses? And if you have decided that you really want to change your career, be prepared about all the future impacts! A new career change may come up with some hard facts – you may lose your seniority in the field, you may have to sacrifice your payment and experience. If you haven’t thought about this, it’s time now!

If you’re used to being an administrator or manager in your field, ask yourself if you’re willing to be in a lower position in your next career!

What changes do you need to make to step into your new career?

Some careers may make you start from level 0. And you have to be prepared for the extensive training and you may have to again go to respective colleges to earn the degree and certificates. Deciding to change your career is right and also make sure you have a steady income to cover your payments and education.

For example, nursing is an extremely career promising path right now – if you want to get on this path, you can consider an online nursing program (so you don’t have to quit your job before getting placed in another field) or you can apply for RN-BSN nursing scholarships to finance your education.

How can you be in the place you wanted to be?

Your new career path is selected, what degrees and certificates will get you there, and have you really thought about how you’ll get there? If you’re working in an IT firm and you really wanted to change your career into a fashion industry or something! Do you know how things work there? Do you have enough support and network to get you there? Holding a degree won’t matter if you don’t have a network to get you there, especially based on your career interest. So, connect with the relevant network, build relationships there, and move forward to your actual goal!

A good number of people have lost a lot of money and their job during the outbreak. Some people lost their jobs while others saw appreciable declines in revenue or lost their businesses. And adapting into a new career that will help you serve your daily needs in these times will be a perk. If you decide to change your career after this pandemic season is over, good luck to you! Focus on the careful planning of time and effort and soon you’ll be in a position where you’ll be happy to be! As old tale says, in the end – “Do What You Love”