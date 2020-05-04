5 things you didn’t know about ‘Boy Meets World’ 20 years after the series finale

Twenty years ago this week, beloved Philadelphia teacher George Feeney (William Daniels) dismissed his favorite pupils for the last time. On May 5, 2000, ABC aired the series finale of its TGIF staple Boy Meets World, a series that an entire generation of kids grew up watching. Created by Michael Jacobs and April Kelly, the series followed the coming-of-age of Cory Matthews (Ben Savage), who begins the series as a wide-eyed sixth-grader and ends it married to his high-school sweetheart, Topanga (Danielle Fishel), and both of them bound for New York.

Cory wasn’t the only one who went through major life changes between the show’s first episode in 1993 and its two-part finale seven years later: his older brother, Eric (Will Friedle), his best friend, Shawn (Rider Strong), and Topanga all went through major transformations as well. In its way, the series was a precursor to Richard Linklater’s Oscar-nominated film Boyhood: an opportunity to watch a group of kids become adults in almost real time.

Yahoo Entertainment recently spoke with Jacobs over Skype about bringing Boy Meets World to a close, and the show’s enduring legacy. Watch our video interview above and read on to learn five things you probably never knew about the series.

William Daniels quit the show before the pilot

Daniels as Mr. Feeny on ‘Boy Meets World’ (Photo: Touchstone Television/courtesy Everett Collection) More

It’s hard to imagine anyone else playing Cory’s ever-patient teacher, mentor and neighbor, George Feeny, but for 12 nerve-wracking hours, Jacobs faced having to re-cast the role. That’s because Daniels quit the series after a disastrous table read of the pilot episode — although, to be fair, it wasn’t the real pilot. According to Jacobs, ABC executives jettisoned the original script that he turned it, taking issue with the scene at the end of the episode where Feeny waxes eloquent about Shakespeare. “Particular executives thought, ‘Shakespeare isn’t relevant to the audience we want to reach,’” he recalls. “I wrote a different story, we had the table read and it did not go well. Bill comes back into my office and quits.”

In desperation, Jacobs begged Daniels to give him 12 hours to put things right. The actor agreed, and after the showrunner got the go-ahead from ABC, he sent his one-foot-out-the-door star the original pilot script the next morning. After Daniels read it, he started singing a different tune. “All I did was pull the original script out of my drawer — to this day, he thought I spent all night working on this script,” Jacobs says, laughing. “He said, ‘If you can do this in 12 hours, I will stay behind this picket fence as long as you want me to.’”

Topanga’s name comes directly from the L.A. landmark

Topanga (Fishel) and Cory (Savage) share an embrace in ‘Boy Meets World’ (Photo: Touchstone Television/courtesy Everett Collection) More

Story continues