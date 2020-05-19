5 Times Actresses Were Paid More Than The Male Actors & They Deserved It

The gender-based pay gap is a reality across industries in India. There has always been this stereotype of paying the male more than the female for the same job and same load. Though there could be seen some changes, the society sure is still backward and way beyond understanding.

Take a light moment, for these ladies have shown us that females are no lesser than their male counterparts and have been paid more salary right in Bollywood.

1- Deepika Padukone

Deepika is one of the highest paid actress in Bollywood. She has been delivering great performances year after year, making her star value soar. Reportedly, Deepika charges around ₹26 crores for a movie and was paid around ₹12 crore for Padmaavat as compared to Ranveer Singh, who was paid ₹7-8 crore. Amitabh Bachchan, in an interview shared that Deepika was paid more than him for the movie Piku.

2- Alia Bhatt

The young actress has proved her acting prowess by playing a multitude of roles. Alia who charges ₹22 crores for a movie, was paid ₹10 crore for Raazi as compared to Vicky Kaushal who charges around ₹3-4 crore per movie. Even for her upcoming film, Sadak 2 Alia is expected to be paid more than her co-star Aditya Roy Kapoor.

3- Kangana Ranaut

Currently, she is the highest paid actress in Bollywood who charges about ₹27 crores per movie. Previously, she was paid more than her Rangoon co-stars Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. And recently, she was paid more than her Judgementall Hai Kya co-star Rajkummar Rao, who charges around ₹7-9 crore for a movie.

4- Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena has delivered great performances after her comeback. Kareena who charges around ₹20 crore per movie, was paid the highest amount of ₹7crore among her co-stars including Sumeet Vyas who allegedly ₹Rs 80 lakh for Veere Di Wedding. Reportedly, she was also paid more than Arjun Kapoor in Ki & Ka.

5- Shraddha Kapoor

Another young actress on the list is Shraddha Kapoor. She reportedly charges around ₹23 crore per movie and was paid ₹7 crore for Stree as compared to Rajkummar’s ₹6 crore. She is also said to make more money for Chhichhore than Sushant Singh Rajput who charges around ₹5-7 crore per movie.

Source

