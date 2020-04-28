5 Times Bigg Boss Fame ‘Ajaz Khan’ Proves that He is the ‘Badshah’ of Controversies

Former Big Boss contestant Ajaz Khan is no stranger to controversy. He is always in the news for all the wrong reasons. We all know that Ajaz can create a controversy even if there’s none. From posting objectionable videos to possessing banned drugs, he has time and again faced legal action.

Here are 5 instances that prove he is the ‘Badshah’ of controversies.

1- Arrested By Mumbai Police For Spreading Communal Hate Amid The Coronavirus Pandemic

Ajaz Khan is once again in the news as he has been arrested for his objectionable remarks during a Facebook live. According to Mumbai Police officials, he was summoned to Khar police station regarding the comment and was later arrested.

A case has been registered under sections 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups), 121 (Waging, or attempting to wage war, or abetting waging of war, against the Government of India), 117 (Abetting commission of an offence by the public or by more than ten persons), 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 501 (Printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 505(2) (Statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill will between classes) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) against the actor.

But his fans flooded Twitter with #ReleaseAjazKhan and demanding his release saying that he is a man with a golden heart who has always helped the needy.

Just because of this he was arrested !!

No hide and seek . Every one telling this and I am also telling that all hates were spreaded by Godi Media and some bhakts . 👇👇#ReleaseAjazKhan pic.twitter.com/FkSUizG3XF — Luqman Hussain(Stay home & Save lives) (@Husain_crazyboy) April 18, 2020

आज @AjazkhanActor को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया क्यू की उन्होंने संघीयो के खिलाफ आवाज उठाई थी अब देश में सच बोलने की आजादी नही रही आज उन लोगों पर कार्यवाही नही होती जो नफरत की भाषा बोलते है। कानून और मिडिया का टारगेट मुसलमान ही क्यू होता है?#ReleaseAjazKhan पर ट्वीट कीजिए या RT — Imran Malik (@Imranmalikma) April 19, 2020

2- Booked For The Possession Of Banned Drugs

Ajaz was arrested in October 2018 by the Anti-Narcotics Cell of Navi Mumbai Police for alleged possession of Ecstasy– a banned drugs. But he denied it and said that it’s a part of conspiracy against him. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Tushar Doshi told, “Based on specific information, the 38-year-old actor was arrested from the room of a hotel in Belapur. Khan, a resident of Andheri in Mumbai, was possessing tablets of ‘Ecstasy’, a narcotic drug.”

Mumbai: Actor Ajaz Khan has been sent to two days police custody. He was arrested from a hotel in Belapur by Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Mumbai police last night, in possession of banned narcotic substance (8 ecstasy tablets). https://t.co/cbTDI77B3U — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2018

3- Assaulted A Model By Sending Obscene Photographs

In 2016, Ajaz had a brush with the law when he was arrested for sending obscene pictures and lewd messages to a 25-year-old model on WhatsApp. He was arrested under sections 509 (word, gesture, act to outrage modesty of women), 504(intentional insult) of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology act. The model had said in her FIR that Khan invited her to a hotel in Juhu and sent an obscene photograph to her. He was later released on a bail of Rs 10,000.

4- His Infamous TikTok Video

Last year in July, Ajaz was arrested for sharing a provocative TikTok inciting communal violence and mocking Mumbai police. Cyber police station of Mumbai Police arrested him under section 153A (promoting enmity) and section 67 (transmitting obscene material in electronic form). In the video, the star was seen saying, “You may have killed that innocent Tabrez Ansari, but tomorrow if his son takes revenge, do not say that all Muslims are terrorists.”

5- Thrashed A Male Model

An FIR was registered against him last year for thrashing a male model and the organiser of a fashion show in Mumbai.

Source