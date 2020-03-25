5 Tips To Give Your Immunity a Boost

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Obviously we are in a time where everyone wants to keep their immunity up. Probably every single person on the planet, right?

These are some things that I do at home every day, so I thought it was super relevant to share them. I force my husband to do them every day too, & I think they make a big difference.

You probably have a lot of this stuff on hand, or you can hopefully order everything to avoid the store. Also want to mention that Thrive Market delivers groceries right to your door & you can use code SKINNY for 25% off your first order. They are a bit delayed with shipping times right now, but still delivering.

Let’s get right to it.

The Skinny Confidential’s Top 5 Immunity Boosters

Try adding sliced ginger, turmeric, lemon, any herbs you like, basil, cayenne &/or sliced jalepeño. This is a little hack I used to do in college. As I’ve said before, I always had to get creative with everything.

When I was in college I was broke. But you could say I had a champagne taste on a beer budget, LOL. Bone broth was one of things that could last a long time & fill you up with so many benefits.

So how is bone broth good for your immunity you ask? Well…

“One of the most remarkable things about bone broth is its gut-supportive benefits, which as described above actually have a holistic effect on the body and support healthy immune system function.

Leaky gut syndrome occurs when undigested particles from foods seep through tiny openings in the weakened intestinal lining and enter the bloodstream, where the immune system detects them and becomes hyperactive. This increases inflammation and leads to dysfunctions all over. The immune system releases high levels of antibodies that cause an autoimmune-like response and attack healthy tissue.

Bone broth is one of the most beneficial foods to consume to restore gut health and therefore support immune system function and healthy inflammation response. Collagen/gelatin and the amino acids proline, glutamine and arginine help seal these openings in the gut lining and support gut integrity.

Traditionally made bone broths are believed to support healthy inflammatory response and normal immune system function. Bone broth can even promote healthy sleep, boost energy during the day and support a healthy mood.” { via }

It’s super nutrient-dense, easy to digest, has tons of flavor & boosts healing in your body. Plus, the collagen in it is super good for your skin. I mean, it’s a win win if you ask me.

Now, when you get the REAL DEAL bone broth it’ll be frozen or chilled & there’s this odd layer of jiggly stuff. Do NOT, I repeat, do NOT throw that out. Heat that jiggly-jiggle gold up too & drink it! That’s the good stuff, man.

Jiggly gold= COLLAGEN!!! & also it’s full of amino acids.

Supplements!! When it comes to supplements, there are 2 non-negotiables for me. SEED probiotics & Ritual’s multivitamin. Let’s go over both.

We’ve talked about probiotics on the blog a lot before. Right now I’m loving SEED probiotics. They’re a symbiotic formula so the outer capsule casing is a prebiotic & the inside of the capsule is a probiotic. Cool, right?!

Not only do these probiotics actually make it to your gut ( most don’t btw ) but they come in this super chic glass cannister AND you get a matching little travel vial too. It’s so easy to pop in your purse so you never forget to take your probiotics. You can use promo code SKINNY15 for 15% off your subscription.

Probiotics help the health of your microbiome & gut, which then can help with allergies, skin issues, gastrointestinal issues, overall mental health, & immunity. Sign me up. Probiotics help you digest nutrients & support immune function. But, did you know that your probiotics need food too?

Yup. That’s where prebiotics come in. Prebiotics feed & nourish your probiotics. The SEED capsules come with both, but inulin is also a prebiotic. You guys know I’m a huge fan of inulin & cinnamon coffee & matcha in the morning.

Other prebiotic foods are: mushrooms, maple syrup ( yum ), garlic, asparagus, & bananas. { via }

Ok, let’s go over Ritual vitamins too.

I was taking Ritual Essentials For Women multivitamin for a year & a half before I got pregnant. You can find this chic-ass bottle right next to my tongue scraper so I remember to take it every day. Basically having 12 key nutrients you need in 2 pills a day is so ideal. I like to keep mine in a cute pink pill case. EASY.

Anyway, this pregnancy came as a surprise to me & Michael so I wasn’t on the prenatal when I found out I was pregnant. But the second, & I mean THE SECOND, I found out, I hopped on board with the Ritual Prenatal. I just went for it because I know that the nutrients in this vitamin were VERY well-researched.

Now, if you’re pregnant & going to tell me that you’ll get nauseous from this, don’t worry. Ritual’s Prenatal has a no-nausea capsule design, no added colors or synthetic fillers, it is also gluten & allergen-free. This won’t make you want to upchuck your delicious bone broth, if you know what I mean.

Ritual vitamins has everything laid out perfectly on their website, so you can see EXACTLY what you’re taking & where it comes from. It’s just a nice insurance to know your getting your vitamins in, especially right now.

You can use code SKINNY at checkout for 10% off your first 3 months.

♡ TSC Pink Detox Drink

This is a drink that has been part of my morning routine for years. Not only is it full of antioxidants, it’s also super de-bloating. Turmeric especially can help with immune response, & apple cider vinegar will help you get your pre & probiotics in. This is what you’ll need:

+ 6-7 cups of water

+ 3-5 tablespoons of organic raw unfiltered apple cider vinegar

+ 1/2 grapefruit

+ Tons (like TONS) of mint leaves

+ 1-2 tablespoon organic cayenne powder

+ 1 tablespoon organic turmeric powder

Directions: add ice to an extra large mason jar or glass. Then add water but don’t fill it to the top, like leave about an inch of space ( I’ve never measured out this recipe, so bear with me ). Then add apple cider vinegar, squeeze half a grapefruit on the top ( being real: I don’t care about the seeds, if you do, strain it ), & as much mint, cayenne, & turmeric as you want. Option: sometimes I add a couple drops of 100% grapefruit oil to speed the metabolism too. This detox drink was adapted from The Suja Solution. I modified the spices, switched up the lemon for grapefruit, & added fresh mint. ** use the amounts you like//my amounts are EXTREME!

Here’s the deal: it’s not really the ingredients that are extreme, it’s how much of each ingredient is used. My cayenne obsession runs deep…& weird. I use A LOT!! You could even add ginger for some extra immune protection.

♡ Dry Brushing

We’ve talked about dry brushing on the blog a few times before. More than a few if we’re being honest. It’s absolutely addicting.

Soooo. What the F is dry brushing anyway?

Well, waking up the lymph system gets rid of excess fluid, bacteria, viruses, & cell waste. The lymphs act as check points along the passage ways of the vessels. And when they’re working well, we feel strong, healthy, & energized.

It’s also thought to boost the immune system:

“The lymphatic system is one of the most important components of the immune system- the two are closely related. When it is clogged, our defenses are weakened & the risk of infection increases.

On the opposite, a healthy lymphatic system helps to protect us from infections & allows us to better get rid of pathogens that may have entered the body. Brushing is an easy way to maintain a strong immune system & prevent & fight disease.” { via }

& dry brushing stimulates the lymph system.

Cool, right?

Let’s also explore what Mind Body Green says, “what is the largest organ in the body? What is one of the most important elimination organs in the body, playing a large role in daily detoxification? What organ receives a third of all the blood that is circulated in the body? When the blood is full of toxic materials, what organ will reflect this with problems? What organ is the last to receive nutrients in the body, yet the first to shows signs of imbalance or deficiency?”

Answer for all: the skin!

Which brings me to dry brushing: brushing the skin.

But dry. LOL.

Check out the benefits:

All the cool-ass benefits: dry brushing removes dead skin ( << because no one wants dead skin ), improves circulation, gets rid of cellulite ( yes, you heard that correctly. Cellulite-! ), rejuvenates the nervous system, eliminates clogged pores ( which help to better absorb nutrients ), & gives you a major energy boost.

Sold.

I found exact directions from Mind Body Green:

1.} Start on dry skin before bathing & work in gentle circular, upward motions, then longer, smoother strokes. You can use an exfoliant too.

2.} Always begin at the ankles in upwards movements towards the heart – the lymphatic fluid flows through the body towards the heart, so it’s important that you brush in the same direction.

3.} Your back is the only exception to the preceding rule; brush from the neck down to the lower back.

4.} After you’ve finished with the ankles, move up to the lower legs, thighs, stomach, back and arms. Be cautious of softer and sensitive skin around the chest & breasts, and never brush over inflamed skin, sores, sunburnt skin, or skin cancer. ( Also: ensure you shower to wash away the dead skin cells and impurities ).

Tip: alternating temperatures in the shower from hot to cold will further invigorate the skin and stimulate blood circulation, bring more blood to the outer layers of the skin.

Then follow it up with a slick moisturizer to nourish the skin— coconut oil works great!

Many of us sit at desks for hours & hours without enough movement; circulation is key!

But, I want to really dive deep into the benefits: (via)

1. Stimulates Lymphatic System

In your body, your lymphatic system is the system responsible for eliminating cellular waste products. Hundreds of miles of lymphatic tubules allow waste to be collected from your tissues and transported to your blood for elimination, a process referred to as lymphatic drainage.

When your lymphatic system is not working properly, waste and toxins can build up & make you sick. Lymphatic congestion is a major factor leading to inflammation and disease. By stimulating your lymphatic system and helping it release toxins, dry skin brushing is a powerful detoxification aid…YES PLZ.

2. Exfoliates

Dry skin brushing removes dead dry skin, improves appearance, clears your clogged pores, & allows your skin to “breathe.”

3. Increases Circulation

When you dry brush your skin, it increases circulation to your skin, which encourages the elimination of metabolic waste.

4. Reduces Cellulite

Dry skin brushing may help to soften hard fat deposits below the skin while distributing fat deposits more evenly. This may help to diminish the appearance of cellulite.

Dry brushing is also said to help reduce cellulite by removing toxins that may break down connective tissue, although some believe the effect is temporary ( & mostly a result of skin becoming more plump and swollen after brushing ). The Huffington Post reported: “when we’d heard dry skin brushing was an effective method for reducing cellulite, we knew we had to include it in our anti-cellulite road test. Sure enough, it was indeed one of the more successful ways to smooth away less-than-perfect spots on your legs.”

5. Relieves Stress

The act of dry brushing has been described as meditative ( especially if you do it in a quiet space ) & may reduce muscle tension, calm your mind, & even relieve stress. Many compare it to a light whole-body massage.

6. Improves Digestion & Kidney Function

Dry skin brushing may go even deeper, helping to support your digestion and organ function. According to one skin care and spa expert: “…many naturopathic doctors use dry brushing to help with bloating because massaging the lymph nodes helps the body shed excess water and toxins. One of the immediate effects of dry brushing is smoother skin, but it can also help improve digestion, kidney function, & more.”

7. It’s Invigorating AF

Many people become “addicted” to dry skin brushing ( in a good way LIKE ME ) because it simply feels so good. Along with glowing & tighter skin, regular dry skin brushers report feeling invigorated after a quick session.

♡ Red Light Therapy

Been REAL into red light therapy lately. It all started when we had the founders of Joovv on the podcast. After doing my own research I found that red light therapy was legit.

We also had Ben Greenfield on the podcast ( episode here ) who is a big fan of red light therapy. & he is someone who is always looking to optimize the human experience. If you haven’t heard of Ben Greenfield: he is a former bodybuilder, Ironman triathlete, human performance consultant, speaker & author of 13 books. Ben has been voted by Greatist as one of the top 100 Most Influential People in health & fitness. He specializes in anti-aging, biohacking, & achieving an ideal combination of performance, health & longevity.

Sidenote: On the podcast episode he talks all about fasting, better sleep, dirty electricity, good vs. bad light, nutrition & much more. You don’t want to miss this episode. OH & it’s worth a mention that he graduated high school when he was 15 & started college at age 16.

Anyway, simultaneously, Michael ( who also loves to research things ), became obsessed with red light therapy. He likes to stand in front of it because it ups his testosterone & gives him energy. He works off his phone while he stands there butt naked in his man cave. It’s quite the scene.

So let’s break down this wellness phenomenon & get into specifics.

What is red light therapy?

Red light therapy is a simple, non-invasive treatment that delivers concentrated natural light to your skin & cells.

Red light therapy is quick & easy: all you have to do is sit or stand in the light for 5 to 15 minutes, ideally every day. This gives the mitochondria in your cells the natural light they need to make the energy that powers your body.

As a term, “red light therapy” refers to treatments from LEDs or cold lasers that deliver wavelengths of natural red & near infrared light.

The term does not include white light, blue light or blue LED masks, & it is not the same as full spectrum light. Some people may include infrared or far infrared wavelengths along with red light therapy, but those are typically used in dry saunas because of their ability to produce heat. Red light therapy does not rely on heat, a major difference between natural light treatments & heat-based modalities like an infrared sauna, traditional sauna, or other type of heat therapy. { via }

What’s the difference between red & near infrared light?

Red & near infrared ( NIR ) light are both in the natural light spectrum & have been clinically proven to enhance cellular function. The main differences are that red light at 660nm is readily absorbed by skin tissue, leading to improved skin health & collagen production ( LOVE !! ). Near infrared light at 850nm is invisible to the human eye & penetrates into deeper tissue, leading to benefits like increased muscle recovery & reduced joint pain.

Why red light therapy?

Our cells need natural light to function, just like they need water & nutrients from food. Unfortunately, most people don’t get as much natural light as they need for optimal health ( the average American spends over 90% of their time indoors ). Red light therapy allows you to supplement the light you get from your environment with concentrated wavelengths of red & near infrared light at home.

Red light therapy works by enhancing your energy production at a cellular level. Healthy, natural light stimulates the mitochondria, the powerhouse of the cell, & enhances the cellular respiration process that makes ATP ( adenosine triphosphate ) energy. Humans make ATP every day, & it fuels everything we do. The more energy our cells can make, the better our bodies look, heal, feel, & perform. { via }

Michael uses the Joovv floor panel & I use the mini. The one Michael uses in his office is gnarly & huge & really gets the job done. The mini one is perfect while I’m working or while I make my coffee in the morning. There’s just something about it that gives me energy.

Ok. Now for the story:

After delivering Zaza I had a really bad rash from the epidural tape. LITERALLY nothing would make it go away & I had it on my back for 3 weeks. After standing in front of the Joovv it completely went away. I attribute it all to red light therapy. Probably because it’s known to help with skin regeneration, healing & inflammation.

Also, since giving birth, it just makes me feel like my body is totally rid of toxins & it’s made me feel really good.

You should also know that this is not like a tanning bed. AT ALL!! Red light therapy is really good for your skin.

Anyways, lets get into the benefits.

What are the benefits of red light therapy?

♡ safe & well-tolerated.

♡ reduces inflammation.

♡ less muscle pain & exercise soreness.

♡ natural pain relief treatment.

♡ helps with arthritis & joint pain.

♡ helps wound & burn healing.

♡ helps with bone & tissue injuries. { via }

“Red light therapy can also increase nitric oxide, the compound that heals cells & increases the blood flow which may help stimulate healing & increase immunity.” { via }

Plus, it stimulates the lymphatic system which we know is closely connected to the immune system.

Also want to mention it’s helped people with the appearance of hyperpigmentation. Goodbye brown mustache !! I need all the help I can get.

But seriously, it’s also shown positive results for people with vitiligo, eczema & psoriasis.

Ok, now let’s get into red light bulbs. When doing research I also found a bunch of info on red light bulbs. Ben Greenfield uses them & now we use them too.

They promote relaxation, so much so, that I even switched my phone to red light mode. If you’re interested in that, read on.

Anyway, red light bulbs get you some of the benefits of red light therapy for a fraction of the cost. Michael & I have put red light bulbs in our bedroom & they’re so great for early in the morning & late at night. It lowers cortisol & promotes relaxation which you want in the bedroom.

Ok so, let me share how to switch your iPhone to red light mode. Every night before I go to bed I do this. It lowers your cortisol, increases melatonin production & reduces inflammation. We like that right?

How to turn your iPhone on red light mode:

♡ Go to SETTINGS –> GENERAL –> ACCESSIBILITY –> DISPLAY ACCOMMODATIONS.

♡ Go to the ‘auto-brightness’ toggle & select the ‘color filters’ option.

♡ Enable ‘color filters’ then select ‘color tint’ for your filter.

♡ Scroll down & then use the ‘intensity’ & ‘hue’ sliders to make the red effect. Both sliders should be in the far right position.

Make it a shortcut:

( because who has the patience for the above every night… )

♡ Go to SETTINGS –> GENERAL –> ACCESSIBILITY.

♡ Scroll to the bottom & hit ‘accessibility shortcut’ & choose ‘color filters.’

♡ That’s it!

Then when you just click your home button 3 times to turn the red light on/off.

Anyway, putting your phone on red light mode & getting some red light bulbs are a cheap, easy switch for the bedroom. Plus it’s fun to whip out some Woo coconut oil lube & enjoy the sexy dim in your bedroom.

However, Michael & I love our Joovvs & both think they’re such a good investment. The best thing about them is that they’re modular. So you can start with one, then attach others when you’re ready to get something bigger. ( You can use this link for some cool promos with your purchase of a Joovv ).

So, if you’re at home like the rest of America, try these things out. Hopefully you can get them online so you can avoid going out if you don’t have to. Is there anything else I should be doing for my immune system?

Hope everyone is staying safe, meditating, moving as much as possible, using this time to do something productive & trying to stay positive. This could be a good opportunity for a reset & to introduce some new healthy habits.

Oh, & if you’re indoors for a while there might be a lot of sex happening. You gotta check out Woo Coconut Oil Lube. It’s antibacterial- just sayin’. Check out all the deets in this post.

love lauryn, x.

+ for more on red light therapy, check out the podcast with the Joovv founders.

++ check out this post for all the benefits on breathing through your nose.

