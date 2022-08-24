5 Ways Seamfix Care Can Improve Your Efficiency as an OH & S Practitioner

Being an occupational health and safety practitioner makes you an integral part of an OH & S ecosystem that has been around for some decades.

Several practitioners have come and gone, but one thing has remained constant, the need to improve their everyday proactivity towards achieving workplace wellness and the need to accomplish this with fewer procedures.

Even though the world is evolving and technology is making its mark in different spheres, some practitioners are still held back by the manual processes they use, whether as an OHSP admin or an OHSP manager.

Meanwhile, the industry now requires more – it requires more medical data security, more advanced processes, more ‘fit for work’ employees, and so on.

These go beyond what some regular OH & S operations can achieve, and only a few exposed to contemporary technology can match the pace and thrive.

Become a better OHSP today with Seamfix Care, and take your practice to the next level with top-tier technology that automates your manual processes and boosts efficiency.

‘See beyond the days of paperwork, long queues, and overwhelming manual data filing’.

Seamfix Care is the new-generation technology uniquely built for OHSPs who want to see their practice from a different point of view – a seamless one that makes life easy for everyone.

Seamfix logo

Are you looking for ways to be more efficient as an OH & S practitioner with the singular use of a tool? Take a deep breath; you are about to be exposed to a game-changing solution that can be harnessed right from your mobile device(s).

Here are five ways Seamfix Care can make you a better OH & S practitioner. You will realise how easy your work can be.

Read on:

1. From Analog to Digital: With Seamfix Care, you can save time and reduce operating costs as you digitise cumbersome administrative processes and issue verifiable electronic certificates on the go.

2. Easy Auditing and Accreditation: With an all-in-one dashboard, Seamfix Care gives you a hold of everything you need to know – including your list of partnering contractors, a list of workers needing medicals, their health status, and the due dates of their current health certificates.

With this information at your fingertips, auditing becomes fast and accurate, and accreditation of newly enrolled or renewing workers for medicals becomes easy.

3. Less Marketing, More Revenue: Being registered on Seamfix Care brings a positive return to your organisation by helping you stay visible in the marketplace. Seamfix Care enables you to get seen by users (workers and subcontractors) who need to work with occupational health service providers. Without placing an advert, you get positioned in front of your prospects.

4. Risk Management: Things can go from good to worse in a matter of seconds in a case of data mismanagement, mismatch, falsification, alteration, or loss.

But with Seamfix Care, you can stay off risky paths by harnessing the power of blockchain technology to store health records that can only be accessed and verified by authorised parties.

5. Automated Processes, From Start to Finish: From clients’ data collection to credential issuance and verification, Seamfix Care walks you through what should take a long time and effort to achieve with a few minimal steps.

Now you can collect workers’ details electronically before they book appointments and show up for their tests.

Beyond these, Seamfix Care is a representation of the future of technology in the occupational health industry, don’t miss out on an opportunity to transform your OH & S practice. Want to know more about Seamfix Care? Book a demo session to learn more now.