5 Ways to Spice Up Your Sex Life

It doesn’t matter how satisfied or unsatisfied you are with your relationship and your sex life, this is something that you should always work on with your partner. Yes, sure, sometimes love is the most important, but that doesn’t mean that sex is not important. This is something that can tremendously affect your relationship with your partner, for better or for worse. It would be a very positive thing for both of you to get out of the box and give yourselves permission to try out the things that you have always wanted to try out in sex.
If you trust your partner a lot and, perhaps, want to spend the rest of your life with them, this is even more important; if you will not do it now, then when will you? But the truth is that these things are always easier said than done as it might be quite uncomfortable not knowing how to actually spice up your sexual life. Take a look at some of the following ways:
Communicate
The first way to do this is by communicating with your partner and being completely open about it. If there is a fetish, a role play or anything else that you want to try in sex, you need to be vocal about it. This advice might sound like a cliché but trust us, it is the most important and the most effective advice of them all. Your partner will never know what you wish for unless you’re completely open about it. One of the main reasons why people choose not to do this is because they feel rather embarrassed talking about it with their partners, but who will you talk about this with if not the person you are sharing the bed with?
Try out adult toys
Next up, there is also the option of using an adult toy to help you in bed. Adult toys have been quite popular lately, so it is definitely nothing that you should be ashamed of, as not only celebrities use them but plenty of regular people as well. The only thing that you have to do is find out which toys you would find interesting as probably not all of them will do. Once you try them out and have that settled (you can also discuss with your partner which ones you would like to try in bed), make sure to go online or hit the local sex shop and buy high-quality sex toys that will make your head spin right round in bed. Know that sex toys are there to make your sexual life more interesting and help you get out of your comfort zone.
Act it out
If you, in general, have stage fright, then this might be something that you will have to prepare for, but if not, then it is something that you should definitely try. Role-playing in bed is one of the most popular ways of spicing up your sexual life, and the good thing is that you can literally do this in a million ways. Simply makeup two characters and a story, and there you go. This can be anything or anyone you want, and most importantly, it can be a situation that both of you find very sexy. May it be a dirty teacher and a student, a slutty nurse, and a patient or simply two astronauts stuck in a space shuttle together – all of the scenarios work if you know how to play it right.
Don’t plan it
Sometimes, magic in bed disappears when you plan everything out. There are plenty of couples who are not spontaneous, planning every second of their day, including when they will have sex. This is one of the things that can definitely affect your sexual life and make it incredibly boring, so if you think this is something you are at risk of, make it stop. Surprise your partner. Make a nice, romantic dinner while your partner is not at home and surprise them by being completely naked under the apron.
Change locations
Finally, have changing the location of where you will have sex in mind. Yes, this does sound silly but it can definitely spice up your sex life in many ways. If you’re driving a car, you can always take a short detour. As far as your house is concerned, you can always substitute your bedroom and your bed with the sofa, the shower or even your kitchen counter. Just make all of your deepest sexual desires come true.
Apart from all of that, it would be a good idea to play a porno movie with your partner and see how that will go. Not only will this give you the mojo for something to go down (which can end up being completely wow), but it can also give you plenty of ideas. Good luck!