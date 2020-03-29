5 Ways to Spice Up Your Sex Life

It doesn’t matter how satisfied or unsatisfied you are with your relationship and your sex life, this is something that you should always work on with your partner. Yes, sure, sometimes love is the most important, but that doesn’t mean that sex is not important. This is something that can tremendously affect your relationship with your partner, for better or for worse. It would be a very positive thing for both of you to get out of the box and give yourselves permission to try out the things that you have always wanted to try out in sex.

If you trust your partner a lot and, perhaps, want to spend the rest of your life with them, this is even more important; if you will not do it now, then when will you? But the truth is that these things are always easier said than done as it might be quite uncomfortable not knowing how to actually spice up your sexual life. Take a look at some of the following ways:

Don’t plan it

Sometimes, magic in bed disappears when you plan everything out. There are plenty of couples who are not spontaneous, planning every second of their day, including when they will have sex. This is one of the things that can definitely affect your sexual life and make it incredibly boring, so if you think this is something you are at risk of, make it stop. Surprise your partner. Make a nice, romantic dinner while your partner is not at home and surprise them by being completely naked under the apron.

Change locations

Finally, have changing the location of where you will have sex in mind. Yes, this does sound silly but it can definitely spice up your sex life in many ways. If you’re driving a car, you can always take a short detour. As far as your house is concerned, you can always substitute your bedroom and your bed with the sofa, the shower or even your kitchen counter. Just make all of your deepest sexual desires come true.

Apart from all of that, it would be a good idea to play a porno movie with your partner and see how that will go. Not only will this give you the mojo for something to go down (which can end up being completely wow), but it can also give you plenty of ideas. Good luck!