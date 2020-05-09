50 Jokes About 2000s Kids Shows Because They’re Better Than Anything On TV Today

Bring back Phil of the Future!!!

Remember the good old days, when you would eat Chef Boyardee in front of your bulky TV watching Nickelodeon and Disney?


^Me when I was grabbing a snack during a commercial break and my sister would scream “IT’S BACK!!”

Well, since I think we could all use a little nostalgia right now, I’ve compiled a list of Nickelodeon and Disney jokes and memes.


I tried to include ALL the good stuff. You know what I’m talking about. Drake and Josh, Lizzie McGuire, Jimmy Neutron…don’t come @ me for not putting in stuff like A.N.T. Farm or Shake It Up. I’m old.

5.

kim possible’s last name is possible and if she married ron stoppable, it would make her last name stoppable as well and this is more proof that marrying a man will hold you back

6.

Yall remember the place from that anxiety inducing spongebob episode where he visits this scary ass looking place and misses like 60 buses to go back to bikini bottom thats ncity

12.

Sure Billie Eilish played Coachella at 17 but Danny Phantom was just 14 when his parents built a very strange machine, it was designed to view a world unseen (he's gonna catch em all cause he's Danny Phantom), when it didn't quite work his folks they just quit but then Danny took

13.

when u first start talking to someone and u act all proper bc u aint sure when u can start being weird

16.

Megan when Drake and Josh tried to beat up that Japanese-candy smuggling fuckboy that was cheating on her: https://t.co/IOoKueDd74

18.

Jamie Lynn Spears' "are you ready?" in the beginning of the Zoey 101 theme song was the equivalent of her sister's "it's Britney, bitch.” https://t.co/l6eovwn2Zy

20.

me in elementary school trying to have visions like raven symoné after seeing one episode of that's so raven

22.

Victor Baxter didn’t go from being an everyday chef to the owner of the Chill Grill to then go on and becoming the President’s personal chef to have twitter refer to him as “the dad from that’s so Raven” I won’t stand for this https://t.co/eunilguRaR

23.

Rome wasn't built in a day but it was invented in 2003 when The Lizzie McGuire Movie was released

24.

How old were you when you learned men ain’t shit? I was six was when Paulo tried to use Lizzie McGuire to embarrass Isabella and got his shit handed to him at the Italian music awards.

25.

i get high on: ⚪️ life ⚪️ drugs 🔘 when Isabella says “Sing to me, Paolo” at the end of The Lizzie McGuire Movie

28.

I need the seasons to change, not because i’m tired of cold weather, but because I am fully out of winter outfits. I got nothin. I’m just outfit repeating like I’m lizzie mcguire at 8th grade graduation

32.

this how zoey was dancing against them peanuts in the proud family movie. https://t.co/ltsHgy8b5C

40.

icarly really said “live life breathe air” she invented life we are all alive because of her

45.

this looks like the wall from wizards of waverly place when alex replaces her wallpaper https://t.co/8o2F9pao5N

