5G for Digital Economy: Nigeria is Making Progress, says NCC 

The Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) said significant progress has been made toward deploying the Fifth Generation (5G) for a digital economy.

Africa’s largest economy believes that the evolution of young people-oriented technology promises a brighter future in Nigeria’s digital economy.

A digital economy is an economy that is based on digital computing technologies but is often perceived as conducting business through markets based on the internet and the World Wide Web

On December 13, 2021, TechEconomy reported that the NCC issued the final letters of award of the Fifth Generation (5G) Spectrum licenses to MTN and Mafab Communications, winners of the 3.5GHz spectrum auction.

The 5G network, when deployed, will bring a lot of benefits and opportunities that will engender accelerated growth and smart living in the country.

The technology is also expected to bring substantial network improvements, including higher connection speed, mobility, and capacity, as well as low-latency capabilities.

“Some of these steps towards achieving the goals include the creation of a full-fledged department of Digital Economy in NCC with a mandate among others to ensure that the programs and targets set in the NNBP 2020-2025 and NDEPS 2020 – 2030 are rigorously pursued, tracked, and attained; Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, NCC said at the 2022 Nigeria DigitalSENSE Forum series.

Buttressing his position, the EVC, who was represented by Engr. Abraham Oshadami, Deputy Director and Head of Spectrum Database Management at NCC while dwelling specifically on “5G: Enthronement in Nigeria’s Telecom Sector” outlined some 11-points to drive home his assertion.

He said the NFRACO Companies have been licensed to deploy fibre on an Open Access Basis in Six Geopolitical Zones of the country and Lagos State. Approval to commence rollout was given in April 2021.

According to him, they have developed and secured the Federal Executive Council approval on the Nigerian 5G Policy to guide deployments of 5G services nationwide, while acknowledging the efforts of the Honorable Minister of Communication & Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami.

Last week, President Muhammadu Buhari set up a 27-man team on Digital Economy and E-government. Members of the Council are to work towards further strengthening the capacity of government to develop, adopt and deploy digital technologies to make government more efficient and transparent, thereby improving Nigeria’s global standing in the ease of doing business index.

“I launched the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) on the 28th of November, 2019, and expanded the mandate of the then Ministry of Communications to include Digital Economy.

‘‘The implementation of that policy and mandate has enabled us to achieve significant progress and record a number of unprecedented achievements.”

