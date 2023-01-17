5WPR Announces Continued Expansion of Israel Practice Area

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announced today its expansion in the Israeli market making the agency one of the leading providers of PR services in the US, specifically for the Israeli tech community.

5W’s Israeli client experience includes established global companies and high-growth startups such as SodaStream, HiBob, Cheq, Hour One, Perion, 888 Holdings, Supermeat, Skai, XL Media, Ultra Global, MCE Systems, JVP, SparkBeyond, SOSA, Kryon, BioCatch, Ubimo, and many more.

“Israel continues to drive innovation in the global technology sector,” said 5WPR Founder and Chairman, Ronn Torossian. “5W has a long history of helping disruptive Israeli startups and brands expand their North American media, thought leadership and digital presence. The 5W team has done a phenomenal job of publicizing their client’s often complex technologies, while simultaneously elevating their brand image and helping them through strategic moments such as market expansion, funding rounds, acquisitions and product launches.”

5W’s team of experts have developed a specialty in high-growth tech communications campaigns. The team handles major milestones, from launching products, developing strategic campaigns around mergers and acquisitions, fundraising and IPOs, through to building layered programs that bring clients into mainstream conversations.

About 5WPR

5WPR is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 300 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). Founded by Ronn Torossian 20 years ago, 5W was named to Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplaces 2022 list, awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year, and brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

