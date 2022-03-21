5WPR Named Top Social Media and Digital Marketing Company in New York City by The Manifest

NEW YORK, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The Manifest, a business news and how-to website, has named 5WPR amongst the top 15 most reviewed Social Media Marketing Companies, and Digital Marketing Companies in New York City.

For its inaugural recognition, The Manifest is honoring the most recommended and reviewed service providers from their respective segments, compiled from companies who have earned the greatest number of new reviews in the previous year.

“Our award-winning digital team has played an integral role in the growth of our agency, working to amplify the online presence of clients across our B2B and B2C teams,” said 5WPR Co-CEO, Matthew Caiola. “We are thrilled to be named among the top digital and social media providers in New York City.”

In addition to this recognition, 5WPR was recently named to the 2021 Clutch 1000 list, as well as receiving numerous additional accolades including being awarded the Grand Stevie Award for Most Honored Public Relations Agency in the 19th Annual American Business Awards®, and being named a top-three New York City PR agency by O’Dwyer’s, a leading public relations industry publication.

About The Manifest

The Manifest is a business news and how-to site that compiles and analyzes practical business wisdom for innovators, entrepreneurs, and small and mid-market businesses. Use The Manifest as an approachable tour guide through every stage of the buyer journey. With three main offerings – data-driven benchmarks, step-by-step guides, and agency shortlists – The Manifest strives to make your business goals a reality.

About 5WPR

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

CONTACT: Matthew Caiola, 212-999-5585

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/5wpr-named-top-social-media-and-digital-marketing-company-in-new-york-city-by-the-manifest-301506663.html

SOURCE 5W Public Relations

