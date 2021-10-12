6 best gifts for people who are obsessed with their iPhone

We gathered some of our favorite iPhone accessories below – for both the new iPhone 13 and older generations – that are sure to put a smile on any Apple fanatic’s face.

Apple MagSafe Phone Wallet

The new wallet doesn’t look too different, but packs a great new feature.

Credit: Apple

The first-generation Apple phone wallet debuted with the iPhone 12 last year. It attached to the phone with MagSafe, Apple’s magnetic tech for securing chargers and accessories.

The latest iteration boasts new colors and Find My compatibility. If the wallet detaches from your phone for more than one minute, you get a push notification marking its last connected location, which should hopefully aid you in finding it.

Apple MagSafe Phone Wallet ($59)

Polaroid Now+

The latest instant camera is tons of fun.

Credit: polaroid

This isn’t technically an iPhone accessory, but the latest Polaroid camera pairs with an iPhone app.

The Now+ camera and app lets users play with more advanced settings, like double exposure, self-timer mode, aperture priority, and more.

You can even make light painting photos that look super artsy, and the camera comes with lens filters for even more effects.

Polaroid Now+ Camera ($149)

PowerVision S1 Explorer Kit

This tiny little gadget can do a ton.

Credit: Mashable/Jennimai Nguyen

If you have an aspiring TikTok star in your life, or someone who’s always on the go and trying to capture their adventures, this three-in-one gimbal, wireless charger, and tripod makes the perfect gift.

The PowerVision S1 holds smartphones via a magnetic phone case or attachment, which is sold with the device and doesn’t require MagSafe. Once attached, the gimbal can stabilize your camera – which eliminates shaky video footage, even if you’re moving while capturing it – and be propped up on a tiny tripod. Its body can also wirelessly charge your phone.

The whole thing connects to an app that allows the device to use AI to track people and objects to keep them in frame, and allows for gesture control to capture photos and videos.

PowerVision S1 Explorer Kit ($229)

Moshi Sette Q charging pad

The gray fabric makes for a neutral yet unique effect.

Credit: mashable/jennimai nguyen

Moshi’s Sette Q is a stylish wireless charging pad that delivers a fast charge for up to two devices. It’s not MagSafe compatible, but it’s a great gift for someone who doesn’t use MagSafe, or who has an iPhone 11 or older.

It has a fabric finish, which sets it apart from other chargers. And it delivers up to 15W charging for wireless devices. It’s perfect for someone who wants to charge an iPhone and AirPods at the same time.

Moshi Sette Q charging pad ($89.95)

Volonic Valet 3 charging pad

One customization of the Volonic Valet 3.

Credit: Mashable/Jennimai Nguyen

This is a wireless charger you get someone who is truly elite. The Volonic Valet 3 is a customizable wireless charging pad that’s made of luxurious materials. You can choose between fashion-grade alcantara, or the same kind of leather used in Ferraris, Lamborghinis, and Porsches.

The whole thing can be personally designed, from color and material to cord length and logo style.

It uses Aira FreePower technology, which allows up to three devices to be charged in any position on the charger. This is the charger for the bougie, but perhaps also the charger for those who haven’t upgraded to a phone with MagSafe. Just know you’ll be spending big bucks on it!

Volonic Valet 3 ($585-$765)

Moment Car Vent Mount

The mount attaches to a car vent with little effort.

Credit: moment

For those who rely on their iPhone’s maps apps to get literally anywhere, this car mount makes looking at your phone while driving a lot safer and easier.

It mounts to your car vent, so no adhesive or suction cups necessary. An iPhone 12 or 13 can attach via MagSafe, which makes the process of clicking your phone in and out of the mount much quicker than traditional car phone mounts. And being attached to the vent means nothing is blocking your windshield. You can still see your phone for necessary directions, but it won’t be so distracting while on the road.

Moment Car Vent Mount ($39.99)