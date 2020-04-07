6 Bollywood Celebs Who were Caught Stealing the Work of Others with No Regret in Eyes –

Plagiarism is an increasingly large issue in modern society. Unfortunately, Bollywood has had a long relationship with plagiarism. From copying western music compositions to copying entire movies, Bollywood has done it all.

But seems like Bollywood is showing no signs of abandoning plagiarism, because recently some celebs were accused of plagiarism.

Here is a list of some of our Bollywood celebs who have been accused of plagiarism in recent times!

Urvashi Rautela

It wouldn’t be wrong to address Urvashi as the plagiarism queen. After copy-pasting supermodel Gigi Hadid and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tweets in the past, Urvashi recently copy-pasted New York-based author JP Brammer’s tweet to write the views about Oscar-winning film Parasite, on her Twitter handle. And obviously she was trolled badly for the same.

Badshah

Badshah is the latest addition to the list. Badshah got a plagiarism notice for his newly released single, Genda Phool. He was accused for not giving credit to the original singer-songwriter Ratan Kahar for the song Boroloker Biti Lo, which is used in the song.

Dabboo Ratnani

Though celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani denied all the allegations of plagiarism, for copying the concept for Kiara Advani’s 2020 calender shoot, he is yet again accused by Diet Sabya for plagiarizing shoot concepts.

Sunny Leone

Last year, Sunny made a painting and donated it for a charity cause. But later it was revealed that she copied the artwork of French painter Malika Navre and didn’t even gave any credit to the artist. She tried to show that it was her original work but the truth was that it was copied.



Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora joined the club of plagiarism when she uploaded a post on her Instagram account reacting to the incidents of mass molestation in Bengaluru. However, later it turned out that the content was actually of a Facebook user named Darshan Mondkar. Tough she may never have intended to plagiarise someone else’s comments and had only shared it but no credit was given to the original creator.

So, I went out with my girlfriends to party on the crowded streets of a Metropolitan city, they came out in large numbers and molested us…… But my safety is my responsibility so… The next time I went to a discotheque, it was enclosed and had bouncers, they came into the place and beat us up and ripped our clothes off…….But my safety is my responsibility so…. I went to a movie with a Male friend for company, they pushed me into a bus and shoved an iron rod inside my privates…….But my safety is my responsibility, so…… I went to my college, fully clad in a "decent" salwaar kameez, they caught me around a corner and squeezed my bum……But my safety is my responsibility, so…… I decided to stay at home in the comfort of my own house, they broke down the door, tied me up and videotaped the things they made me do with them…….But my safety is my responsibility, so…… I went back to live with my family feeling safe and secure with them, they were my uncles but they didn't think of me as their niece when they made me take off my clothes and have their way with me…….But my safety is my responsibility, so……. These days I sit in the bathroom, locked tight, not coming out at all. They stand on the terrace opposite to it peeking in through the bathroom window, but I don't take a bath…….because my safety is my responsibility……. Now, they have me exactly where they have always wanted me, my spirit broken, my ability to fight back gone, my will to do something destroyed…..at their mercy…..still stuck in the bathroom…..dreading the time when the knocking starts on the door as they come to get me here too. I am that Indian Woman who can excel at sports, win medals for the Country, join the Army, become a CEO, go to the outer space and be the talk of the world…..only if I can come out of this bathroom……But my safety is my responsibility, so…. Disclaimer: Girls wearing short clothes and drinking and partying are copying the Western culture.Boys who molest them r copying the Indian culture???

Pritam

Pritam and plagiarism share a great bond. He is in news for the latter time and again. He has been accused many times, but seems he never learns from it. After the release of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Pritam was again accused for copying the entire background score of Bulleya from Papa Roach’s Last Resort.

