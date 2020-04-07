6 Bollywood Celebs Who were Caught Stealing the Work of Others with No Regret in Eyes

Plagiarism is an increasingly large issue in modern society. Unfortunately, Bollywood has had a long relationship with plagiarism. From copying western music compositions to copying entire movies, Bollywood has done it all.

But seems like Bollywood is showing no signs of abandoning plagiarism, because recently some celebs were accused of plagiarism.

Here is a list of some of our Bollywood celebs who have been accused of plagiarism in recent times!

Urvashi Rautela

It wouldn’t be wrong to address Urvashi as the plagiarism queen. After copy-pasting supermodel Gigi Hadid and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tweets in the past, Urvashi recently copy-pasted New York-based author JP Brammer’s tweet to write the views about Oscar-winning film Parasite, on her Twitter handle. And obviously she was trolled badly for the same.

Badshah

Badshah is the latest addition to the list. Badshah got a plagiarism notice for his newly released single, Genda Phool. He was accused for not giving credit to the original singer-songwriter Ratan Kahar for the song Boroloker Biti Lo, which is used in the song.

Dabboo Ratnani

Though celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani denied all the allegations of plagiarism, for copying the concept for Kiara Advani’s 2020 calender shoot, he is yet again accused by Diet Sabya for plagiarizing shoot concepts.

Sunny Leone

Last year, Sunny made a painting and donated it for a charity cause. But later it was revealed that she copied the artwork of French painter Malika Navre and didn’t even gave any credit to the artist. She tried to show that it was her original work but the truth was that it was copied.







Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora joined the club of plagiarism when she uploaded a post on her Instagram account reacting to the incidents of mass molestation in Bengaluru. However, later it turned out that the content was actually of a Facebook user named Darshan Mondkar. Tough she may never have intended to plagiarise someone else’s comments and had only shared it but no credit was given to the original creator.

Pritam

Pritam and plagiarism share a great bond. He is in news for the latter time and again. He has been accused many times, but seems he never learns from it. After the release of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Pritam was again accused for copying the entire background score of Bulleya from Papa Roach’s Last Resort.

