6 of the best massage guns for percussive therapy

We’ve lined up a selection of the best massage guns for delivering at-home percussive therapy, including popular models from top brands like Theragun.

Finding time for proper workout recovery is a luxury, but it shouldn’t have to be like this. Between a job, social life, and chasing eight hours of sleep, workouts often get squeezed into the day’s only free time slot. A proper cool down (let alone a massage) is usually the thing that gets glossed over, or skipped completely. What you need are the tools to help you stay on top of both your body and your schedule.

Enter the massage gun. Turns out that those mesmerising skin ripples are more than just a weird flex. This form of portable muscle therapy began with professional athletes but has trickled down into the lives of your average gym-goer who doesn’t have the time or money for foam rolling sessions on sore days – that means you, us, everyone.

The ability to give yourself a deep-tissue massage at home can be life-changing for anyone who knows the agony of chronic shoulder, neck, or back pain. When a cheap massage ball is too weak but weekly acupuncture is too daunting, a massage gun might be the perfect middle ground.

Look properly and you’ll find a range of models, all with their own unique features and specifications to suit your muscle recover needs.

How do massage guns work?

Percussive therapy is the name of the game, and it’s a more professional term for “your muscles like it rough.”

Athletes turn to deep-tissue massage for quick pain relief and faster recovery times. Here, a professional masseuse delivers forceful, rapid thumps to a specific area of the body to stimulate a specific set of muscles. The percussive therapy afforded by a massage gun lets individuals perform this same type of penetrative tissue attention on themselves without extra help, and these devices are said to provide hours worth of massage benefits in minutes.

Treating something that hurts like a punching bag may seem like the last thing it needs, but beating that damaged deep tissue into submission has a desensitising effect, and if you’ve ever tried a cheap massager on back knots, you know it takes some oomph to feel anything. These short-duration pulses enhance blood flow, soften knots, and accelerate the repair of muscle fibers, all of which can lead to better-prepared warmups and quicker recovery times. This form of self-myofascial release is huge for people who have a hard time keeping up with a routine due to delayed-onset muscle soreness.

Your mood might see a spike, too. The pressure point relief that massage provides has been linked to decreased levels of cortisol (the stress hormone), an increased production of endorphins (the feel-good chemical), and even a lower heart rate.

We don’t know who needs to hear this, but percussive therapy isn’t a fix-all. A massage gun may be able to replace pricey massage appointments or heckling your gym partner to help you stretch, but nutrients from a balanced diet, sleep, and getting proper hydration are still crucial to the muscle growth and recovery process.

What are the most important features to consider?

Frequent workout schedules and high pain levels might make a £500 massage gun worth it — but in other cases, a less-intense device may be more beneficial. These are some factors to consider:

Percussion massagers vs. vibration massagers: Not all pain is created equal. Percussion massagers mimic the kneading hands of a masseuse, providing pressure strong enough to hammer below the top layers and tend to damaged muscle fibers. This is ideal if heavy-duty workouts are your lifestyle, but 60 pounds of force may simply be too much in other situations. Occasional exercisers, seniors, and folks with chronic pain may prefer the surface-level rumbling of a vibration massager, which provides the same speedy pulses with less “punch” for a more relaxing experience. Vibration massagers usually oscillate in more rapid strokes with less horsepower.

Customisation options: You wouldn’t massage a bony spine like you would a shoulder with a tough knot — you don’t need a professional to tell you that. If you have multiple muscle categories that need to be worked on and varying levels of strain, look for a device that offers different speeds (RPM) and attachment heads to target each specific muscle group. When comparing specs, remember that higher speed doesn’t always mean vigor. The amplitude (how deep the massage head will push into your body) relies on the amount of force behind each pulse, and heavier force on a slow RPM setting will feel more intense than a faster RPM setting with weaker force.

Noise: No one wants to sit in a public place (or at home with a sleeping baby) using a device that sounds like a construction site. It might be impossible for these drill-like massage guns to be completely silent, but the reviews will let you know if the noise is tolerable or obnoxious.

Battery life: Many people depend on their massage gun for a rushed cool down in the middle of a busy schedule, and charging after every use is a huge inconvenience. The best massage guns will get up to three hours of battery life while the weaker ones max out at around 40 minutes.

What is the best massage gun?

There is a lot to know about massage guns, and it’s important to do your research before making a purchase. To make your job a little easier, we have tracked down six examples of devices that cover all the bases.

We’ve tried to find something for everyone and every budget. You can find impressive models from top brands like Theragun and Oyria. You just need to scroll through the options and pick a favourite. Your muscles will thank you.

These are the best massage guns in 2021.



Powerful action • Quiet technology • App features Serious athletes only • Battery life could be longer A top-of-the-range model from the best brand in muscle gun technology. Strokes per minute:

1,750 to 2,400

1,750 to 2,400 Stroke depth:

16mm

16mm Speed settings:

5

5 Battery life:

120 minutes

120 minutes Included heads:

5 Theragun Elite A favourite with gym diehards and pro athletes for its power and features.

The

The Theragun Elite puts the brand's trademark power into your hand, helping get 60% deeper and delivering multiple speeds. The power is balanced with QuietForce technology for near-silent, unobtrusive performance.

As with other Threagun models, the ergonomic multi-grip gives incredible leverage to work into and soothe muscles – plus, ease strain or tension in your hands. Other features include five multipurpose heads, smart app integration, and an easy-to-read OLED screen.



Price • Quiet Glide technology • Six replacement heads • Battery life This budget-friendly device offers effective relief for your tight and tired muscles, without making loads of noise. Strokes per minute:

Up to 2,560

Up to 2,560 Stroke depth:

12 mm

12 mm Speed settings:

3

3 Battery life:

360 minutes

360 minutes Included heads:

6 Oyria Personal Massage Gun The Oyria Personal Massage Gun keep noise to a minumum thanks to its Quiet Glide technology.

This deep tissue massager provides up to 2,560 percussions per minute, and claims to help relieve muscle stiffness and soreness, increase blood pressure, improve the overall health of the body’s soft tissues, and prevent fascitis which is a painful inflammation caused by adhesion between the fascia and muscles.

It stays quiet even at its most powerful, putting out no more than 50 dB. This is thanks to the Quiet Glide technology and brushless motor, that combine to ensure you’re able to use this device in the office without grabbing the attention of every one of your colleagues.

For anyone new to the massage gun game, spending hundreds of pounds on a device can seem like a big risk. You don't need to spend big though, because the Oyria Personal Massage Gun offers effective relief at a low price.

This deep tissue massager provides up to 2,560 percussions per minute, and claims to help relieve muscle stiffness and soreness, increase blood pressure, improve the overall health of the body's soft tissues, and prevent fascitis which is a painful inflammation caused by adhesion between the fascia and muscles.

It stays quiet even at its most powerful, putting out no more than 50 dB. This is thanks to the Quiet Glide technology and brushless motor, that combine to ensure you're able to use this device in the office without grabbing the attention of every one of your colleagues.

You get the choice of six replacement heads and three speed settings, helping users to customise their experience depending on what needs attention. The cordless massager is also equipped with 2,500mAh lithium battery, so it can keep working for over six hours on a single charge.



Price • Speed options • Touchscreen • Battery capacity A great product that proves you don’t need to spend hundreds of pounds to get the best. Strokes per minute:

1,800 to 3,300

1,800 to 3,300 Stroke depth:

16 mm

16 mm Speed settings:

20

20 Battery life:

480 minutes

480 minutes Included heads:

6 FYLINA Muscle Massage Gun Comes with a 2,600mA rechargeable battery for up to eight hours of use from a single charge.

The

This massage gun operates between 1,800 and 3,300 strokes per minute, and you have the choice of 20 speed settings. You also get six replacement heads included with your purchase, meaning you can target different parts of your body depending on what needs the most attention.

A device is only as good as its battery, because once something has run out of juice, it's useless.

The FYLINA Muscle Massage Gun comes equipped with a 2,600mA rechargeable battery that can last for up to eight hours after just two to three hours of charging. The massage gun will also automatically shut off after 10 minutes to avoid unnecessary power loss. It's refreshing when you don't have to constantly worry about power.

This massage gun operates between 1,800 and 3,300 strokes per minute, and you have the choice of 20 speed settings. You also get six replacement heads included with your purchase, meaning you can target different parts of your body depending on what needs the most attention.

Noise is always something to consider when it comes to massage guns, because you are inevitably going to use them in public places. FYLINA claim that this device never goes above 50 dB, which is reassuring.



Six attachments • Battery life • Powerful • Bluetooth enabled Reduce muscle soreness, improve mobility, and increase relaxation with this powerful massager. Strokes per minute:

2,400

2,400 Stroke depth:

16 mm

16 mm Speed settings:

2

2 Battery life:

150 minutes

150 minutes Included heads:

6 Theragun PRO One of the most powerful percussive therapy devices with the features to help you recover.

The Theragun PRO is one of the most advanced recovery tools on offer, with a continuous battery life, rotating arm, and brushless motor. It works hard to stimulate circulation, generate heat, and release your deepest tension.

If you're looking for a relaxing massage, the Theragun PRO probably isn't the device for you. This is a seriously powerful percussive therapy device that helps with muscle soreness, mobility, and relaxation.

The Theragun PRO is one of the most advanced recovery tools on offer, with a continuous battery life, rotating arm, and brushless motor. It works hard to stimulate circulation, generate heat, and release your deepest tension.

The Therabody app connects seamlessly via Bluetooth to deliver customised routines. The app will even guide you through each wellness routine, showing you all the unexpected ways the device can help enhance your life.



8 hour battery life • Super quiet • Carry case Clunky design • Lacks advanced features This lightweight option is great for beginners or gym newbies. Strokes per minute:

1,200 to 4,800

1,200 to 4,800 Stroke depth:

10mm

10mm Speed settings:

30

30 Battery life:

480 minutes

480 minutes Included heads:

6 HOPOSO Massage Gun These high-powered vibrations are great for general soreness and a more peaceful experience.

The motor is powerful but quiet, which is ideal for anyone who needs to use their device at home but doesn’t want to disturb their nearest and dearest — or doesn’t want to draw attention at the gym as everyone else goes about their routine. The battery is long lasting too.

Though it's lacking some hi-tech features from pricier models this is a great beginner's muscle gun. The HOPOSO Massage Gun provides a well-rounded massage experience that should suit almost everyone.

The motor is powerful but quiet, which is ideal for anyone who needs to use their device at home but doesn't want to disturb their nearest and dearest — or doesn't want to draw attention at the gym as everyone else goes about their routine. The battery is long lasting too.

The HOPOSO Massage Gun also comes equipped with six detachable massager heads – allowing to work your preferred body part or massage style – plus 30 massage speeds. Operated by an easy-to-use touch screen. Though it's lacking some hi-tech features from pricier models this is a great beginner's muscle gun.