6 Stars That Still Live In NYC: Hugh Jackman, Kelly Ripa & More — See Pics

New York City has become the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States. Here are the stars who are still staying in the Big Apple amid the devastating outbreak.

New York City has faced tragedies and celebrations in equal measure over the decades. Now, the Big Apple is facing it’s toughest challenge yet. As of March 31, the state of New York alone has well over 67,000 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus. By comparison, there are over 163,500 cases reported in the country. Naturally, many citizens in NYC chose to either flee the city or return to their roots in various parts of the country. But some have chosen to stay and brave through this uncertain time.

One person who has been revered as a stalwart figure throughout the entire pandemic has been New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. The 62-year-old governor has remained in New York City, helping to lead the city and state of New York through the novel coronavirus pandemic. Governor Cuomo has been responsible for ushering in a set of restrictions that encourages nonessential workers to stay home, work from their home, and practice social distancing away from large groups of people.

And a number of equally famous New Yorkers have already shown that they are following those very guidelines. One such star is Emily Ratajkowski. The actress and model, 28, was spotted in New York City walking her dog, Colombo, with her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, prior to New York City shutting down nonessential places of work. Emily and her husband have since been documenting their time with their pooch inside their cozy apartment. Much like Emily, Hugh Jackman has been staying cooped up in his NYC apartment, too. However, the Oscar-nominated actor, 51, took to Instagram on March 30 to extend his well wishes and his gratitude to the US Navy and medical services as they came into NYC via pier. “To all the doctors, all the nurses, and everyone involved with the Navy: Thank you, thank you, thank you!”

Chloe Sevigny was another famous face who bravely stepped out to stock up on essentials in NYC amid the outbreak. The expectant first-time mom, 45, wore a warm, fluffy jacket and protective gloves when she and her partner, Sinisa Mackovic, left their home to purchase necessary provisions during their time in self-isolation. For Chloe, the danger of contracting the coronavirus is doubly worrisome. Since she is far along in her pregnancy, the actress is likely more than concerned about the effects the virus could have on her unborn child.

Kelly Ripa, 49, has also made the decision to stay with her family in New York City. She even shared on her Instagram account that she and co-host Ryan Seacrest, 45, would be working to bring their show, Live With Kelly & Ryan, to their devoted fans from the safety of their home. “So this IS happening,” Kelly captioned an image of herself and Ryan virtually setting up for the show. “Tune in tomorrow for @livekellyandryan and watch us learn Live remotely. What could possibly go wrong?”

These aren’t the only stars who are still braving the circumstances of the COVID-19 outbreak and remaining in New York City. To see more celebrities who are still in NYC, click through the gallery above.