’60 Minutes’ Correspondent Lesley Stahl Details Her Hospital Stay & Recovery From Coronavirus

Lesley Stahl revealed on 60 Minutes this weekend that she was one of many who had been diagnosed with coronavirus, and opened up about her experience while staying in the hospital and her recovery.

“One of the rules of journalism is ‘Don’t become part of the story,’ but instead of covering the pandemic, I was one of the more than 1 million Americans who did become part of it,” the veteran newscaster shared on the program.

Lesley revealed that she spent almost two weeks in bed, “weak, fighting pneumonia and really scared” before she decided to go to the hospital.

Once there, she “found an overworked, nearly overwhelmed staff. Every one of them kind, sympathetic, gentle and caring from the moment I arrived until the moment days later when I was wheeled out through a gauntlet of cheering medical workers.”

“In the face of so much death, they celebrate their triumphs.”

Lesley went on, praising the staff for all they did for her and other patients.

“This valiant army in scrubs and masks was not just doing a job; they were fulfilling a mission, answering the call,” she said. “Thanks to them, like so many other patients, I am well now. Tonight, we all owe them our gratitude, our admiration — and in some cases, our lives.”

You can watch Lesley‘s full broadcast below.

Lesley joined a few other notable journalists who have contracted the virus including Chris Cuomo and George Stephanopoulos.