647 coronavirus positive cases in two days linked to Tablighi Jamaat

NEW DELHI: Over 95% of the Covid-19 cases reported over the last two days in India have been found to have links with the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi.

As per the ministry of health and family welfare statistics, the 647 Covid-19 cases reported over the last two days have been linked to the Tablighi Jamaat.

The ministry data shows the two-day increase as 664 in India – 328 on Thursday and 336 on Friday.

“There has been an increase in cases over the last two days. Though Covid-19 positive cases were being reported, the surge has happened only over the last two days. This shows that one mistake can have repercussions and can put us back our efforts in fighting such a pandemic,” said Joint Secretary (Health) Lav Agarwal.

The official data released by the ministry at 4 pm on Friday put the total number of cases in India at 2,301 and 56 deaths, with 12 deaths being reported in the last 24 hours. Tablighi Jamaat links have been found in cases across 14 states including Andaman and Nicobar, Assam, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

The religious congregation has also put Tamil Nadu at the top of the statewise active Covid-19 cases, pushing behind Maharashtra. The state-wise ministry data at 4 pm on Friday had Tamil Nadu with 302 active cases and Maharashtra with 280 cases.

Tamil Nadu has seen a spurt in Covid-19 cases only after people atten ding the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Nizamuddin area were found infected in the state. Even Delhi reported the surge after Jamaatis who attended the congregation at Banglewaali Masjid developed symptoms and were later tested positive.

The number of tests has also seen a marked increase. So far, 66,000 samples have been tested, of which 8,000 were conducted on Thursday. “This has been the highest number of samples tested in a single day so far,” said Manoj Murhekar of Indian Council of Medical Research.

