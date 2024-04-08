66degrees Wins 2024 Google Cloud Expansion Partner of the Year Award for North America

CHICAGO, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — 66degrees, a leading AI and Data consulting firm, today proudly accepted the coveted 2024 Google Cloud Expansion Partner of the Year Award for North America. This prestigious award recognizes 66degrees’ relentless focus on client success and exceptional growth within the Google Cloud ecosystem, as well as the market’s demand for 66degrees’ cutting-edge AI, Data, and Cloud project and managed solutions.

“Google Cloud’s Partner Awards celebrate the transformative impact and value that partners have delivered for customers,” said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystem and Channels at Google Cloud. “We’re proud to announce 66degrees as a 2024 Google Cloud Partner Award winner and recognize their achievements enabling customer success from the past year.”

66degrees has seen a remarkable 6x increase in AI revenue in 2023, a testament to the firm’s renewed focus on partnering with clients along every step of their AI and Data transformation journey. The expansion of their AI, Data, and Cloud Modernization service and solution offerings further empowered clients to fully leverage the potential of Google Cloud, facilitating their successful transition into AI-powered enterprises.

“Today’s C-Suite is focused on deploying AI, Data, and Cloud solutions to create competitive advantages, modernize operations, and improve employee productivity and decision-making. More and more enterprises today use Google Cloud as the technology powering these solutions. 66degrees’ DNA of Data Science, Data and Analytics Engineering, Cloud Engineering, and Strategy Consulting is purpose-built to deliver on the AI, Data, and Cloud promise,” said Ben Kessler, CEO, 66degrees. “The 2024 Google Cloud Expansion Partner of the Year Award for North America is a public testament to 66degrees’ proven ability to partner with Google Cloud and deliver on the vision of today’s C-Suite.”

“This Google Cloud Expansion Partner of the Year Award for North America is a remarkable achievement, and it wouldn’t have been possible without the dedication of our entire customer-facing team. Their relentless focus on building strong relationships and understanding our clients’ needs has been instrumental in this win,” said Carrie Steyer, CCO, 66degrees. “This award signifies that our customers are thriving within the Google Cloud ecosystem, and that’s the ultimate measure of success for me. It motivates us to keep innovating on how we support them and ensure their continued growth alongside Google Cloud’s.”

“This award celebrates our deep partnership with our clients and with Google Cloud. By delivering not only project services that transform our clients’ businesses, but by enabling continuous evolution with long-term managed services, we have seen how our clients benefit from continuing to adopt and optimize AI, Data, and Cloud technologies,” said Sean Anderson, SVP Managed Solutions, 66degrees.

About 66degrees:

66degrees is a leading AI and Data consulting and professional services company specializing in developing AI-focused, data-led solutions leveraging the latest advancements in AI, Data and Cloud technology. With our unmatched engineering capabilities and vast industry experience, we help our clients shape the future of work and become AI-powered enterprises. Learn more at 66degrees.com .

