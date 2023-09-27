6Estates Establishes First Deployment of NVIDIA DGX BasePOD with NVIDIA DGX H100 Systems in Southeast Asia

Empowering Businesses with Customised LLMs and AI Applications

SINGAPORE, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — 6Estates Pte Ltd (“6Estates”), a Singapore-based Enterprise AI solution provider, has established the first NVIDIA DGX™ BasePOD with NVIDIA DGX H100 systems deployment in Southeast Asia to accelerate AI innovation and digital transformation across the region.

Spun off from the National University of Singapore and Tsinghua University, 6Estates focuses on delivering domain-specific large language model (LLM)-backed solutions to enterprises. 6Estates is also a member of NVIDIA Inception, a program for cutting-edge startups revolutionising industries with technological advancements.

DGX BasePOD leverages NVIDIA’s full-stack data centre platform, including industry-leading computing, storage, networking, software, and infrastructure management all optimised to work together and provide maximum performance at scale.

6Estates plans to use its NVIDIA DGX BasePOD for its new Model Solutions offering, which empowers enterprises with customised, domain-specific LLMs and applications. The company will also have access to NVIDIA AI Enterprise software for secure, stable and supported production AI. The software layer of the NVIDIA AI platform, NVIDIA AI Enterprise, offers 100+ frameworks, pretrained models, and development tools to accelerate data science and streamline the deployment of production-ready generative AI, computer vision, speech AI, and more.

The cluster will also support 6Estates’ existing AI solutions – namely its Intelligent Document Processing platform, which automates processing and analysis for unstructured, template-free documents, and automates workflows for lenders and trade companies from end to end.

“There is immense potential for Generative AI to transform how businesses operate – spanning from how they execute internal processes to how they understand and serve their customer base. We are seeing incredible demand from customers looking to implement LLM solutions that are highly tailored and with the highest assurance of security, and we are excited to bring this to life for enterprises in the region,” said Dr. Luan Huanbo, Founder and CEO of 6Estates.

Next-Generation Model Training and Inference

NVIDIA DGX H100 systems form the building blocks of the world’s most advanced and most powerful AI computing platform. Each system contains eight NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPUs , which feature the new Transformer Engine, second-generation secure Multi-Instance GPU capabilities, and fourth-generation NVIDIA NVLink connectivity. With DGX H100 systems, 6Estates can achieve up to 4x higher speed for GPT-3 AI training and up to 30x higher speed for AI inference compared to the previous generation.

Using NVIDIA DGX H100, 6Estates will materially shorten model training time to deliver faster Model Solutions service to enterprise customers.

6Estates’ NVIDIA DGX BasePOD cluster with NVIDIA DGX H100 systems can help power domain-specific LLM training and on-premise deployments to customers.

“Supporting large enterprises that need to process and understand substantial amounts of customer data to develop a truly transformational LLM requires significant compute resources – NVIDIA DGX H100 provides access to the industry-leading performance needed to do so,” said Dr Luan.

“Generative AI is helping businesses across industries create new opportunities and better serve customers. 6Estates’ deployment of NVIDIA DGX AI supercomputing can help organisations across Southeast Asia drive growth through the development of advanced AI services and solutions,” said Dennis Ang, Senior Director of Enterprise Business for the ASEAN and ANZ Regions at NVIDIA.

Empowering Businesses with Customised, Domain-Specific LLMs

6Estates has begun developing domain-specific LLMs for several customers – one in the finance domain, with a commercial company targeting to train 70B ~ 130B size models, and another in the medical domain, with a research institution targeting to train 7B, 13B, and 65B size models.

The benefits of domain-specific LLMs are manifold. For the financial services industry, which is a key market for 6Estates, the cluster will be leveraged to support customers with:

Automating customer onboarding and fraud / risk assessments

Extracting deeper customer insights for credit assessment and monitoring

Synthesising customer data across multiple internal and external applications

Forecasting and monitoring financial impact from customers

Generating more appropriate product recommendations

Delivering more precise and informed automated customer support

Simplifying reporting and analysis for management teams

Facilitating more rewarding employee experiences through reduced manual work

6Estates is ready to equip companies with customised on-premise AI capabilities, as well as AI-enabled Intelligent Document Processing and end-to-end workflow automation.

Get in touch with the team today to explore how to use domain-specific LLMs to drive growth and efficiency and strengthen business operations.

About 6Estates

6Estates is an LLM-powered Enterprise AI solution provider based in Singapore, spun off from National University of Singapore and Tsinghua University. It provides a comprehensive range of domain-specific LLM solutions, from hardware and base models, to LLM tuning and applications.

Through the Model Solutions offering, 6Estates empowers enterprise customers in Southeast Asia with fully customised on-premise AGI capabilities. It also delivers ready-to-use LLM-powered applications through its Intelligent Document Processing platform, which provides fast and accurate document extraction and analysis, as well as end-to-end workflow automation for lenders and trade companies.

