6yo football prodigy’s crazy six-pack

A six-year-old has effortlessly performed 3000 kick-ups and shown off his crazy six-pack as he continues his quest to become the next Lionel Messi.

Arat Hosseini took the internet by storm in 2017 after footage showed him climbing up a three-metre wall, and has amassed a strong following online with fans left stunned by his silky skills.

The youngster – who boasts over 3.9 million followers on Instagram – has interacted with Messi on social media where he told him he wishes to play for Barcelona when he’s older.

Dedicating a post to the six-time Ballon d’Or winner, Messi responded by saying: “Thanks Arat. I see a lot of class there. Awesome. A hug.”

Hosseini’s father then posted a message from his son, which read: “Leo Messi, thank you for commenting on me. I wish to play for Barcelona one day.”

Speaking of Arat’s ambitions, he said: “He dreams about it every night. And he compares himself with Messi.

“He says, ‘I will be just like him when I grew up.’”

And Messi will surely be left in awe of Hosseini’s latest video as he recorded 3000 keepy-ups while wearing a Barca kit sporting his favourite footballer’s name on the back.

Commenting on the clip, one fan said: “Hi Arat, you are such an incredible person and you are destined for greatness! You are a golden boy!”

Another wrote: “You are the best.”

A third simply stated: “To infinity and beyond.”

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was republished with permission

Originally published as 6yo football prodigy’s crazy six-pack

