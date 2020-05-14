7 Bollywood Celebs who Fought With Salman Khan & Lost The Bollywood Limelight

Salman Khan is one of the most successful and powerful personalities in India. He is hailed as the Bhai of Bollywood and enjoys a humongous fan following. He is also a Godfather to many aspiring actors as he helped them in their Bollywood debut. But there are many Bollywood celebrities who messed with him and destroyed their own careers instead. They rose to limelight for sometime but soon then faded away into oblivion.

Let’s check’em out:

1- Vivek Oberoi

Everyone is well aware of the relationship between Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai. After breaking up with Salman, Aishwarya found solace in Vivek Oberoi. Vivek had called a press conference in 2003 where he alleged that a drunk Salman Khan called him over 42 times and threatened to kill him. Even after Vivek apologised repeatedly, he couldn’t bury the hatched, and also couldn’t revive his career in the industry. He himself has admitted numerous times that the feud with Salman Khan destroyed his career.

2- Ranbir Kapoor

Salman never liked Ranbir, but the rift was created when Katrina got closer to Ranbir Kapoor. Since then the cold war between the duo had begun, and they don’t really see each other eye-to-eye. Even at Salman’s sister Arpita Khan’s wedding, Salman, on stage said how she skipped the opportunity to change her surname to Khan and chose Kapoor instead.

3- Arijit Singh

Arijit Singh was rising high on fame when he messed with Salman Khan. It all started at an award show which Salman was anchoring, Arijit Singh was spotted sleeping. And when his name was announced as the winner, Arijit had to be woken up by someone to come on stage and receive the award. On the stage, when Salman jokingly took a jibe at the singer, he quipped back at him, saying “Sula diya aap logo ne”. This didn’t go well with Salman. Later Arijit even posted an apology but Salman didn’t replied. However, they both still share cold vibes.

4- Renuka Shahane

Almost all the celebrities kept mum on Salman Khan’s acquittal in the black buck case. Renuka Shahane, however, wrote a long post on Facebook questioning his acquittal after 18 years of legal battle. This is said to have rubbed Salman the wrong way.

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Zubair Khan and Salman Khan had such a huge tiff during the show and Salman told him to leave the show. Zubair threatened him by saying “I’m not Vivek Oberoi… Mai teri bajauna… Zubair Khan bhookha rahega na, tu usko khilayega.” Zubair got so offended that he said that he would take an action against him and file an FIR. However, that didn’t happen.

6- Anurag Kashyap

Not many people know but Anurag Kashyap was supposed to direct Salman Khan starrer Tere Naam. Anurag apparently didn’t want to cast Salman in the role of a UP boy as he thought he wasn’t apt for the role. However, producers wanted to cast Salman. To make him fit into the role, he allegedly asked Salman to grow chest hair.

Narrating the incident, Anurag, in an interview said, “I told whole suggestion to Salman and asked the actor to grow some hair on his chest. When I said this to him, he was just staring at me and didn’t say a single word to me. Next day I got a call from the producer and I reached to meet him at his office. The producer throwed a glass bottle at me and said – ‘Saale Tu Salman Ko Baal Ugane Ko Bolega’.”

Years later, Anurag’s brother Abhinav Kashyap was offered to direct Dabangg 2, however, he refused to take the offer. The Khan brothers got so miffed that later Arbaaz decided to direct the movie himself.

Later on, Anurag tweeted, “Salman Khan thinks he made my brother’s life. Hope he does the same for Arbaaz when he does Dabangg 2. All The Best. My brother doesn’t need anyone… they will need him…”

7- Sona Mohapatra

Sona and Salman had creative issues over how a song must be composed, and thereafter they have been at loggerheads. When Salman Khan, during the promotions of Sultan, had made a weird remark that he felt like a raped women, he faced quite a lot of backlash, and Sona Mohapatra was one of the first celebrities who openly lashed out at him.

