7 Finger Foods to Go With Sparkling Cocktails

The crostini is an Italian appetizer that pairs well with Prosecco, seeing that they both cater to Italian palate. Topped with a slice of brie, Parma apple slices, prosciutto and pecans and drizzled with honey.



Cava

A sparkling wine from Spain that may be white or rosé. It is made from Macabeo, Parellada and Xarel-lo grape varieties. It is known to be inspired from wines in Champagne, France. The first sparkling wine in Spain was created in 1872 by Josep Raventós.

Make a cranberry syrup by heating up water, sugar and cranberries. You can also use store-bought cranberry juice but nothing compares to homemade cranberry syrup. Strain this and top with Cava to make this Cranberry Cava Cocktail





Tapas is a Spanish savory or sweet appetizer or snack. There is no definite single ingredient that can be identifiable as a tapas ingredient. It can be bread, fish, shrimp, mushrooms, cheese and many others. Here, our tapas is made of grilled French bread and topped with tuna-egg salad.



Champagne

Champagne is a sparkling wine that can only be produced in the Champagne region in France. It is made from Pinot Noir, Pinot Meunier and Chardonnay.





Crispy but tender squid rings pair well with champagne cocktails. Spiced with Cajun spice and dusted with flour to keep it together while preventing it from sinking. The rings are then deep-fried and sprinkled with salt and pepper before serving. Serve with sweet ginger chili sauce, spicy sriracha aioli and cocktail sauce.





These shortbread cookies make for an interesting and unexpected pairing for champagne cocktails, especially those that use brut or extra brut varieties. The sweetness of the cookies evens out the bitterness of the cocktail.

Rosé

Known as rosada among the Spanish, rosé is a French pink wine. It is made of black-skinned grapes and instead of removing it, the black skin is allowed to remain in the fermenting grape juice for 2-24 hours, resulting in a lightly colored sparkling wine.

Peach Rosito is made by slightly muddling together 1 chopped peach, mint, sugar and lime juice. Rum and rosé wine is then added into it.





This goes well with the Peach Rosito with its herby, fruity flavor. It is also very easy to make. Just puree the fresh basil with olive oil. Skewer the sliced cantaloupes, mozzarella balls and the Serrano ham.



Cremant

Another sparkling wine from France, Cremant is also a good alternative to cocktail recipes calling for champagne. This is more affordable than Champagne, it is usually sold at almost half the price of a good champagne. It can be white or rosé.

Selbach is made with orange curacao, bourbon, Angostura bitters and topped with Cremant. Any sparkling wine can be used in it, though.





Gougeres or French cheese puffs is a savory and spicy appetizer. Best served while warm so the crust remains crispy and the cheese filling. The crust is made in the same way as the Mexican churros but chives and grated cheese is added into the dough. Brush with egg wash and top with grated Parmesan cheese. These are then baked in a 200-degree Celcius oven for 25 minutes.



Sekt

Sekt is Germany’s contribution to sparkling wines of the world. It was created at the beginning of the 19th century. It is produced by Germany’s oldest sparkling wine producer, the Sektkelleri Kessler, thus the name Sekt.

Rossini Sekt Cocktail is made with muddled strawberries and topped with Sekt. It is so easy you can do it in less than 2 minutes.

Depending on the type, dry or extra dry Sekt pairs well with spicy and savory foods. The sweet variety of the Sekt which is the more popular flavor pairs well with sweet foods and cheeses. This cheese platter filled with camembert and brie, some crackers, pretzels, chocolate squares and a cheesy dip. A few chocolate-coated strawberries also goes well with sekt cocktails.





Baked camembert is easy to make and complements the cheese platter well. Just spice up the camembert with a garlic clove and a tablespoon of thyme then drizzle with some olive oil. Bake it in a 180-degree Celcius oven for 15 minutes. Served with some toasted baguette.

Conclusion

Drinks and food are party essentials and should be considered well. Unless you are an experienced bartender with enough experience with the liquor profile and a wide dish profile, putting together a haphazard spread with your sparkling cocktails may spell disaster.