7 Functional Father’s Day Gifts He’ll Actually Be Excited About
Father’s Day comes around every year, but it never gets easier to shop for dads. What do you give the guy that he doesn’t already have, and will moreover actually use? Skip the polo you always default to (we get it, it’s a different color than last year) and think functional. Dads tend to geek out on things that’ll truly be useful in their daily lives. To end that, some of the most impressive gifts you can get him are two-in-ones—items that serve dual (or several) purposes, so he’ll get plenty of miles out of them.
Although plenty of items in this category can feel gimmicky, we chose a handful that Dad will genuinely appreciate. From a nice bottle of whisky in a bag that can be embroidered with a personal message, to sunglasses that double as wireless headphones, you can’t go wrong with these seven multipurpose gifts.
Crown Royal XR Extra Rare
drizly.com
$140.00
If Dad’s a whisky guy, he’ll love this display-worthy bottle from Crown Royal’s Extra Rare series—it’s handcrafted with a unique blend including one of the last batches of whiskies from Montreal’s renowned former LaSalle distillery.
The blend includes dried fruits, honey, and spicy notes of Canadian rye, with a rounded-out taste of raisins, cocoa, and brown sugar. The best part? You can embroider the bagthat the special edition whisky comes in a special message for Dad—he’ll keep it on the bar forever.
Please Drink Responsibly. CROWN ROYAL XR Blended Canadian Whisky. 40% Alc/Vol. The Crown Royal Company, New York, NY.
Bose Frames Audio Sunglasses
These sunglasses are a more comfortable alternative to tiny in-ear headphones that he’s bound to lose. Built-in Bose speakers on the sides will let him listen to his favorite podcast while working or walking the dog.
Plus, since the speakers are outside of his ear, Dad will still be able to stay tuned in to what’s happening around him.
Monopoly 5-in-1 Deluxe Edition
amazon.com
$98.75
Dads love a game night, and this retro Monopoly set has enough options to rise to the occasion. The wooden board flips over for a game of chess or checkers, and also comes with cards for a Monopoly spin-off, as well as poker dice.
The Muncher Multi-Tool Utensil
huckberry.com
$50.00
Whether your dad spends his free time lounging with a beer, trying new recipes in the kitchen, or tinkering with fixing things in the basement, this multi-tool utensil will be his new best friend—it functions as a bottle opener, can opener, and screwdriver, among other things.
Michael Kors Lexington 2 Bracelet Smart Watch
nordstrom.com
$245.00
Give him a smart watch that actually looks nice on his wrist. This one has the classic design of the traditional timepiece he’s used to, but syncs to a smartphone to display texts, emails, and fitness tracking.
Portable Rechargeable Protective Charging Case
For the dad with a perpetually undercharged phone, this protective case is a game-changer. The slim accessory doubles as a charger, giving him 150-percent more battery life—which breaks down to an extra 16 hours of scrolling through baseball stats, 22 hours of catching up with his kids, and 85 hours of listening to the history podcast he can’t stop talking about.
Mens Plated Stainless Steel Bottle Opener Cufflinks
amazon.com
$65.00
Dads love a good trick, especially when it’s one that’s self-satisfying. He can take one of these cufflinks off at dinner and pop open a beer, just make sure to give him a round of applause (even if it’s just to humor him.)
