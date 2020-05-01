7 Functional Father’s Day Gifts He’ll Actually Be Excited About

Father’s Day comes around every year, but it never gets easier to shop for dads. What do you give the guy that he doesn’t already have, and will moreover actually use? Skip the polo you always default to (we get it, it’s a different color than last year) and think functional. Dads tend to geek out on things that’ll truly be useful in their daily lives. To end that, some of the most impressive gifts you can get him are two-in-ones—items that serve dual (or several) purposes, so he’ll get plenty of miles out of them.

Although plenty of items in this category can feel gimmicky, we chose a handful that Dad will genuinely appreciate. From a nice bottle of whisky in a bag that can be embroidered with a personal message, to sunglasses that double as wireless headphones, you can’t go wrong with these seven multipurpose gifts.