7 High Budgeted Movies Which Were Not Released Due to Wrong Casting and Legal Battle

When a director cast the actors , he has actually a thought to create an ever lasting impression on the audience . Everyone works hard to get a fruitful end result.

But , many a times it happens that even after having a great script and super celebs that are already assigned for the movie , everything is done in a correct order but somehow the movie does not release .

Today, we are making you aware of those movies , which were scripted well but never released:

1. Apna Paraya

When actor Amitabh Bachchan was new in the industry , he saw many failures in his career. One of the film which actor Rekha and Amitabh were shooting together was ‘ Apna Paraya‘ The film commenced shooting in 1972, when both the actors were fairly new in the industry. According to IMDb, both Bachchan and Rekha shot the first schedule of the film. But after a month, Bachchan was replaced by the director on grounds of his flop status. The title of the film was also changed to Duniya Ka Mela. Amitabh was replaced and actor Sanjay Khan and Rekha were now in the lead roles. The film got released in 1974 but failed at the box office. On the other hand , Bachchan’s Zanjeer, which was released during the same period and proved to be the biggest success in his career.

2. Time Machine

Movie Time Machine was directed by popular Shekhar Kapoor , which he left in between . As the name suggest , the movie was based on the time factor . The star cast included Aamir Khan , Raveena Tandon, Rekha, Naseeruddin Shah, Gulshan Grover and Vijay Anand . It was made in the year 1992 . But after the more than of the film was completed , Kapur had to halt shooting as all his funds dried up. After that he went to the US.

3. Parinaam

The stunning Divya Bharti , who made sensation after her movies , was about to play the lead role opposite actor Akshay Kumar in 1993 and the name of the movie was Parinaam but her untimely demise stunned all and the movie never got made.

4. Dus

Movie Dus was undergoing in the direction of Mukul Anand and the star cast included Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan . They were playing the role of secret agents of India. However, in the midst of the shooting schedule, Anand passed away and the movie remained incomplete and unreleased.

5. Munna Bhai Chale Amerika

With the super-hit movie Munna Bhai MBBS and Lage Raho Munna Bhai , director Rajkumar Hirani released a trailer for Munna Bhai Chale Amerika in 2007. But Sanjay Dutt served a jail sentence and the script was also not up-to the mark so the idea just got dumped . Apparently, the work on the third part is going on and would be different this time.

6. Time to Dance







The movie Time To Dance was to be released in 2018, and broke records on internet because Katrina’s sister Isabelle was going to have her debut with this film. Isabelle was to play the character of an extremely competitive dancer who’s determined to win at all costs. She and co-lead actor Sooraj Pancholi were directed by Stanley D’Costa for it. The film finished its full schedule. After which, the makers decided to re-shoot certain bits and still haven’t gotten around to doing it. Meanwhile, Isabelle Kaif is now said to make her debut in Kwatha, opposite Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma.

7. Shoebite

According to media reports, over a decade ago, Amitabh Bachchan was approached by Percept Picture Company to star in a slice of life film directed by Shoojit Sircar. This film was titled Johnny Walker. But it never went on floors. Sircar took this film and went to UTV Motion Pictures. He renamed it Shoebite. The claim over the film’s story led to a massive legal battle between the two media and film entities, and in the process Shoebite, even though complete, got stuck. In 2018, Bachchan tweeted in favour of releasing this film, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

T 2753 – PLEASE .. PLEASE … PLEASE .. Utv & Disney , or whoever else has it .. Warners , whoever .. JUST RELEASE THIS FILM .. !! lot of hard labour been put in ..🙏🙏 don’t KILL creativity !! pic.twitter.com/wSlpABMkx6 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 24, 2018

