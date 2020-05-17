7 Hot TV Actresses Who Are Aging Backwards

It’s no secret that celebrities work with teams whose jobs are to make sure they always look as good as they possibly can. From their diets and workouts, to the way they part their hair and do their makeup – whatever they’re doing, these TV actresses are clearly drinking from the Fountain of Youth. Even though many of them have crossed the age of 40, they still look beautiful and fit with extremely impressive bodies.

Mandira Bedi

Starting out her career with Shanti, Mandira Bedi went on create fashion trends like noodle straps while she anchored IPL matches. She also has a range of bikini saris. The actress, now in her mid forties is at her fittest best and has one of the best bikini bodies in the business. She is truly a motivation to women out there.

Anita Hassanandani

Anita started her career with Kabhi Sautan Kabhi Saheli as a de-glam Tanushree. Later, she underwent a glam makeover and she has shed oodles of weight over the years. Anita’s beauty can give young actresses a run for their money.

Jennifer Winget

Jennifer first shot to limelight with her role of Sneha Bajaj in Kausati Zindagi Kay. Over the years, she has worked on her style quotient and she’s totally killing it with her fashion. She is over thirty years old and looks fit and fab.

Mouni Roy

Mouni came to notice with her role of Krishna Tulsi in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. In Naagin and So You Think You Can Dance, she is looking more glamorous than ever before. Mouni has worked in Bollywood movies like Gold, Made In China and Dabangg 3 among others.

Sakshi Tanwar







Sakshi has come a long way career wise as well as the way she looks. From 24 to Bade Achche Lagte Hain, she has never failed to make an impression. The actress is in her 50’s now but looks as gorgeous as ever.

Kishwer Merchant

Kishwer Merchant has been in the industry for more than two decades, but looks like she’s barely aged in all these years. The actress, who is almost 40, looks young and stylish, and it is difficult to guess her real age due to her flawless skin and toned body.

Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma has evolved herself a lot since her initial days. In Twisted and Khatron Ke Khiladi, she is looking the best version of herself. Nia is close to thirty but she is only getting more attractive with age.

These beauties proved that age is just a number.

Source