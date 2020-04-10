7 Instances When Bollywood King ‘Shahrukh Khan’ Made India Proud Globally

SRK , who is known as king Khan of Bollywood , is a perfect example when it comes to the versatile acting . He just hit the nail everytime and makes a special place in the heart of his fans .

Amidst the Novel Coronavirus , when many stars stepped forward to help the workers who earn their bread and butter on daily basis . It was questioned that what SRK is donating to help the needy .

After that, all witnessed the hefty donations Shahrukh Khan made from his various business groups and he was praised by netizens as well as the Ministers.

But apart from that , we would like to aware our readers about the awards , he bagged for his noble charity cause and also representing India at International level.

Let’s have a look at some:

1. 500 Most Influential Muslim(2009)

In the year 2009, Shah Rukh Khan was listed as one of the 500 most influential Muslims in the world, by Georgetown University. Other Indians to share the same honour with him were the former Indian President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam and Oscar-winning composer A R Rehman.

2. Signed the Guestbook in Berlin Townhall(2010)

Shah Rukh Khan signed the honourable guest book at the Berlin Town hall . He got this honour in the year 2010. He is the first Indian actor ever to get this prestigious honour.

3. Pyramide con Marni Award (2011)







Shahrukh is known for his noble charity works and for this, he was awarded the Pyramide con Marni award , at the 20th UNESCO Awards in Germany in 2011. He is the first Indian to be honoured with this award. The actor was bonded with Hollywood star Jet Li.

4. Global Diversity Award(2014)

Shah Rukh Khan was honoured with Global Diversity Award at the State Room of Britain’s House of Commons in London for his work in cinema. The actor was presented by the British Parliament Speaker John Bercow.

5. Legion of France (2014)

‘Legion of France’, is known to be the country’s highest civilian awards. Shahrukh was awarded the same by French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius . Earlier , Big B got the prestigious award and SRK is the second one from Bollywood to get it.

6. Crystal Award (2018)

We all know about the Meer foundation of SRK now. It is basically for helping the acid attack survivors . Shah Rukh Khan was awarded with the Crystal Award for his great work for rehabilitation of acid attack survivors. He was awarded at the World Economic Forum 2018 in Switzerland.

7. Excellence in Cinema Award (2019)

SRK was honoured with the ‘Excellence in Cinema’ honour at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2019. The event held at iconic Palais Theatre in Melbourne. SRK witnessed the event as a chief guest.

source