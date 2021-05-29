7 of the best Chromebooks you can buy right now

A huge FHD screen and 12 hours of battery, packed into a full metal body that’s built to last — all for significantly less than competitors.

From the classroom to the boardroom and everything in between, these Chromebooks prove that Chrome OS can do it all.

As the laptop market has grown over the last few years, Chromebooks have too often been shoved into a niche as a cheaper device that isn’t quite a full featured laptop but gives you a little more juice than a tablet. Well, guess what? Chromebooks have outgrown that label and it’s time to give them some real consideration as a primary laptop.

Here’s what is still true about Chromebooks. In general, they run smaller and lighter than your standard laptop. They run on Chrome OS, as opposed to MacOS or Windows. And they rely on connectivity a bit more than your average machine, with smaller hard drives that get supplemented with cloud storage.

But if you think that these machines can’t keep up with the competition, well, it’s time you catch up. Chromebooks are increasingly capable machines. So let’s dispel some misconceptions about these laptops and help you pick the one that is best for you.

Can I run all my favorite apps on a Chromebook?

Unless you’re a creative and need very specific apps like Adobe After Effects, odds are there is a way to run just about anything that you need on a Chromebook — or at least find a viable alternative. Because Chromebooks are a popular option for students, there are plenty of ways to and other parts of the Microsoft Office suite on a Chromebook.

If there isn’t an app option available, there is typically a web-based alternative that will let you create and edit documents and store them in the cloud so you can access them anywhere. Even an app like Zoom has the ability to run on Chromebooks so you’ll be able to stay connected to your class or your office while operating remotely.

Isn’t Chrome OS pretty limited compared to Windows or macOS?

There are definitely limitations to Chrome OS, don’t get us wrong. It’s an operating system designed specifically to operate on Chromebooks, and it’s relatively young compared to its competitors in macOS and Windows. But it’s more than capable of handling most tasks.

Chrome OS is based on Linux and in recent years has become capable of running Linux apps, which gives it a whole new arsenal of capabilities. Linux has many alternatives to popular apps — GIMP for Photoshop and LibreOffice for Microsoft Word, for instance — and being able to tap into this well of existing apps makes Chromebooks more fully featured than you might have imagined.

Additionally, some Chromebooks have the capability of running Android apps. While this is limited to Chromebooks that have access to the Google Play Store, it opens up a whole new world of possibilities. If you’re already using an Android phone or tablet, being able to seamlessly hop into that same ecosystem on a laptop makes it easy to pick up your work anywhere.

So what can’t a Chromebook do?

While Chromebooks are more than enough to help you keep up with your school work or make the commute to the office, they aren’t fully featured machines. If you want to do some high-level creative tasks like photo or film editing, you’re going to find the Chromebook a bit lacking. Same goes for gaming.

That said, these machines are more powerful than you might think. Many come equipped with Intel processors that you might find in mid- to high-tier Windows machines, and have 8GB to 16GB of RAM available, as well.

What you’re more likely to find lacking is physical memory. You aren’t going to be able to load up a Chromebook with lots of photos and videos, nor are you going to be able to download your favorite series from Netflix to watch offline. Chromebooks ditch big hard drives, which can often add a significant amount of weight, in favor of cloud storage. This keeps the machines portable, but also makes you more reliant on having an internet connection available.

What Chromebook should I get?

Now that you have a better idea of what a Chromebook is capable of (and what it can’t quite handle), you can finally start considering which Chromebook is best for you. The one problem? There are a lot of them. So we’ve put together a list of some of the best available to get you started.



Super thin and lightweight • Great for traveling • Built-in Google Assistant • Stellar RAM and storage for Chromebook Underwhelming speakers • As expensive as a regular laptop The best-looking one of the bunch, the Pixelbook is an understandably pricey premium Chromebook that's genuinely fun to use. CPU: 7th Gen Intel Core processor RAM: 8GB-16GB Storage: 256GB-512GB Battery life: Up to 10 hours Screen: 12.3-inch Display: 2400 x 1600 FHD

7th Gen Intel Core processor

7th Gen Intel Core processor RAM:

8GB-16GB

8GB-16GB Storage:

256GB-512GB

256GB-512GB Battery life:

Up to 10 hours

Up to 10 hours Screen:

12.3-inch

12.3-inch Display:

2400 x 1600 FHD Google Pixelbook The best-looking one of the bunch, the Pixelbook is an understandably pricey premium Chromebook that’s genuinely fun to use. Google’s Pixelbook offers the best Chrome OS experience users can ask for. There’s a reason , and coming from an Apple person, that’s saying something. However, you can guess that this luxury doesn’t come cheap: with the Pixelbook, you’ll be forking over about as much as you would for a traditional laptop. This machine justifies its price with a clean, modern look, and convertible design that lets you use it as a laptop or tablet. Plus, the specs on this thing make it competitive with other high-end laptops on the market.



Beautiful HD display • Lightweight • Speedy Wi-Fi connectivity Cheap-feeling touchpad • No legacy desktop apps A well-reviewed 2-in-1 with a gorgeous HD screen and powerful processor, but small and light enough for any adventure CPU:

10th Gen Intel Core i3 Processor

10th Gen Intel Core i3 Processor RAM:

8GB

8GB Storage:

64GB

64GB Battery life:

Up to 12 hours

Up to 12 hours Screen:

14-inch

14-inch Display:

1920×1080 Asus Chromebook Flip A well-reviewed 2-in-1 with better specs than others at its price point, yet still small enough for any and every excursion. Frequent travelers need something thin, light, and able to be bumped around in a carry on without worry of breaking. But since when do thin, light, and heavy duty go together? Since the Asus Chromebook Flip came out, that’s when. The Chromebook Flip is slick as can be, has light, feathery weight and a slim 14-inch touchscreen. With a full HD display and 360-degree hinges that can switch between tablet and laptop, it’s perfect for turning your long flight or ride into a mini Netflix marathon. And with an Intel Core processor and 8GB RAM, it’s powerful enough to handle other tasks while on the go.



Best resolution of the bunch • Fan-less Intel processor • Plenty of RAM No HDMI port • Battery life could be better This high performance, sophisticated-as-hell Chromebook from HP can compete with the nicest traditional laptops — for half the price. CPU: Intel Core m5 RAM: 8GB Storage: 32GB Battery life: Up to 8 hours Screen: 13-inch Display: 3200 x 1800

Intel Core m5

Intel Core m5 RAM:

8GB

8GB Storage:

32GB

32GB Battery life:

Up to 8 hours

Up to 8 hours Screen:

13-inch

13-inch Display:

3200 x 1800 HP Chromebook 13 A high performance, sophisticated-as-hell Chromebook from HP that gives expensive traditional laptops a run for their money. One of the biggest selling points of Chromebooks is the price point. The HP Chromebook 13 is the poster child of the Chromebook’s value. Sturdy and sharp, its design screams luxury while still staying near the price range of most competitors. It’s the best combo of value, performance, and design that you’re gonna see, and is a much (much) cheaper alternative to MacBooks or Windows laptops. The glossy 3200 x 1800 display that the 13.3-inch screen sports is great. It’s a shame the battery life isn’t a bit better so you could enjoy that screen for a bit longer, but at this price, it’s hard to complain.



Affordable • Beautiful, big display • Solid battery life No SD card slot • Heavier than other Chromebooks A massive HD screen and 12 hours of battery, packed into a heavy duty metal body — all for significantly less than competitors. CPU: Intel Celeron N3160 RAM: 4GB Storage: 32GB Battery life: Up to 12 hours Screen: 14-inch Display: 1,920 x 1,080

Intel Celeron N3160

Intel Celeron N3160 RAM:

4GB

4GB Storage:

32GB

32GB Battery life:

Up to 12 hours

Up to 12 hours Screen:

14-inch

14-inch Display:

1,920 x 1,080 Acer Chromebook 14 A huge FHD screen and 12 hours of battery, packed into a full metal body that’s built to last — all for significantly less than competitors. Need a laptop that can get the job done and not break the bank? Look no further than the Acer Chromebook 14. The 14-inch screen on this bad boy is larger than most of its competitors and provides a full HD 1080p display. That does come with a trade off: this Chromebook is a bit heavier, though it’s still less than four pounds. Battery life is also excellent for a device of this size: You’ll get about 12 hours on one charge. That is stellar for any laptop, and especially good for one of the big guys. For the price, you’ll struggle to find anything that matches the value here.



Built-in stylus • Runs Android apps • Powerful processor Cramped keyboard • Less storage than some high-end smartphones Android apps, a powerful processor, and included stylus make Samsung's Chromebook Pro worth it — as long as you're near an outlet. CPU: Intel Core m3-6Y30 RAM: 4GB Storage: 32GB Battery life: Up to 9 hours Screen: 12.3 inches Display: 2400×1600

Intel Core m3-6Y30

Intel Core m3-6Y30 RAM:

4GB

4GB Storage:

32GB

32GB Battery life:

Up to 9 hours

Up to 9 hours Screen:

12.3 inches

12.3 inches Display:

2400×1600 Samsung Chromebook Pro A laptop that converts to a tablet and gives you the Android experience on a bigger screen, this convertible device is great for anyone who loves the Google Play Store. The Samsung Chromebook Pro is a total beast and one of the first premium Chromebooks to launch with the Google Play Store. Regardless of how many apps you insist on launching, the insane Intel Core m3 processor is able to keep up with whatever task you give it. Though this puppy is completely decked out in metal and not as thin as it could be, it’s super light at just 2.38 pounds — ideal for commuting or walking to class. Its light-as-air feel doesn’t make it flimsy by any means, and its unique matte black color gives it an extra badass kick, which we always appreciate. Having a 2400 x 1600 touchscreen on a 360-degree hinge makes it a joy to look at while you’re using it, too.



Sturdy as can be • Great for kids and students No 4G option • Subpar display A little light on power and size, the Dell Chromebook 11 is made for students and folks who go light on laptop use. CPU:

Intel Celeron N3060

Intel Celeron N3060 RAM:

4GB

4GB Storage:

16GB

16GB Battery life:

Up to 10 hours

Up to 10 hours Screen:

11.6 inches

11.6 inches Display:

1366×768 Dell Chromebook 11 A little light on power and size, the Dell Chromebook 11 is made for students and folks who go light on laptop use. For first timers, whether that’s a kid getting their first laptop or those who aren’t tech savvy, the Dell Chromebook 11 is a perfect way to dip your toes into the water but without a huge learning curve (or a steep price tag). It feels tough and sturdy and will be able to withstand most things a kid could throw at it. The screen is pretty minuscule at 11.6 inches (with not-so-thin bezels), but this also makes it small and light enough for a kid’s backpack or other traveling needs. The CPU is fast and the battery will stay running about 10 hours, more than enough to get through a day of classes. There’s also a good variation of ports and slots along the side, which are handy for connecting peripherals or extra storage.