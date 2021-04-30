Latest News
7 of the best computer speakers to give your audio a boost
Portable speakers are more of the norm today. It’s not hard to see why – they’re affordable, small, and offer good sound for the size. And if you can get one that works with computers and smart devices, even better.
The Logitech Mini Boombox works for anyone who wants a multi-purpose speaker for their travels. It’s not big, bulky, or heavy and works with most devices you may travel with.
Like most portable speakers, it can be linked with Bluetooth-capable devices, like phones and tablets, to stream audio directly out. However, if you do need to hardline it, there is a USB and aux jack on the back of the speaker, so you don’t have to eat through the battery. And considering not all laptops have Bluetooth built-in, this is a welcome addition if you want to use it as a portable laptop speaker.
As portable speakers go, the Boombox will definitely deliver good sound. Especially when stacked up against most built-in speakers on laptops, you’ll definitely notice an improvement over the current build. Just don’t expect Bose level audio quality, given the (very affordable) price point.
And you won’t have to worry about it dying on you for most of the day, either. The Boombox comes with ten-hour battery life, so you’ll be able to enjoy whatever you’re watching or listening to all day. And if you run the USB to a computer, it’ll recharge the battery while you enjoy, which is even better. The one downside is that the charger does have a power brick, which can be a little cumbersome.
Jimmys Post
