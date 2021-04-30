7 of the best robot vacuums for pet hair

All products featured here are independently selected by our editors and writers.If you buy something through links on our site, Mashable may earn an affiliate commission.

These robot vacuums do such a good job on pet hair, you’ll be wondering if your dog or cat moved out. They have powerful suction and brush rolls that’ll pick up hair and messes you can’t even see.

BEST ROBOT VACUUM DEALS:

Pets can be mediocre roommates.

Sure, they’re adorable and have a preternatural ability to cuddle. But pets are also messy — and unlike in a passive-aggressive roommate group chat, you can’t tell a pet to clean up after itself.

They pay no mind as to where they shed or track dirt. You’re forced to constantly clean up after them which, frankly, we find pretty rude. Fortunately, robot vacuums are here to save the day. Or, at the very least, help cut down on your housework. These devices live for picking up stray bits of food, litter, and hair, ensuring your home doesn’t turn into a den of debris. Of course, before you rush over to Amazon or (gasp!) an actual store, you’ll want find out which robot vacuum might be best for you.

What makes a robot vacuum good for pet hair?

Like most gadgets, there are a handful of factors to consider before you purchase a robot vacuum. Chief among them are the type of floors in your home. Virtually all robots can master hardwood floors (as well as laminate, tile, and vinyl). A living space that contains a variety of flooring and/or carpeting will prove to be a little more challenging for a robot. In that case, you’ll definitely want to choose a model that has strong suction power. Additionally, as a pet owner, you will need a vacuum equipped with brushes designed to pick up hair without getting it tangled.

Another important aspect for people with pets? The filtration system. Vacuuming is bound to kick up dander, dust, and pollen. A good filter captures all of that and makes sure it gets into the vacuum’s dust bin. We should note that some robot models contain HEPA filters that can catch even smaller particles, leading to cleaner air and a cleaner floor. This is particularly advantageous if you live with an allergy sufferer.

You’ll also want to consider noise level, especially since your pets might be sensitive. Some robot vacuums can be as loud as more traditional vacuums whereas others sound more like a fan. If you’re worried that you’ll find the noise irritating or distracting, there are models that allow you to program the vacuum to run at specific times — when you’re at work for example. Impressively, some of the newer and fancier options even have companion apps so you can control the vacuum from afar. You may schedule a cleaning, check on the robot’s progress, and even receive maintenance reminders all via your phone.

Battery life and charging time should be taken into account as well. Some robot vacuums run for 60 minutes before they die. Others can go for over two hours. Similarly, it can take anywhere from roughly two to five hours for your robot to recharge, depending on the model. It’s good to think about the timing in context to the size of your home. If you live in a studio apartment, a vacuum that only runs for an hour should meet your needs. A larger home may necessitate a longer battery life. The robot’s mapping function (i.e. method/route in which it cleans the floor) might also affect your decision. Cheaper models tend to pursue a random “bump and run” pattern, making them less efficient and thorough. More expensive robots often clean in an orderly, linear fashion. Hence, they don’t usually over clean or entirely miss certain areas. And they typically complete the task more quickly. A handful even retain where they’ve cleaned so if they need to be recharged mid-task, they can easily resume their work and avoid unnecessary repeat cleanings.

Additionally, as a pet owner, you might want to invest in a robot that has a virtual wall. This is a magnetic strip that stops the vacuum from coming close to items that may trip it up or that it might otherwise disturb. For example, the virtual wall will help prevent your robot from knocking over your dog’s food bowls. We’re confident you, your dog, and your vacuum will all appreciate this feature.

Finally, price is likely to be a deciding factor. You can find robot vacuums that work with many budgets; options range from under $200 to well over $900. While cheaper vacuums certainly won’t offer all the bells and whistles of fancier models, rest assured that most will meet your needs. (It’s also worth waiting until Prime Day or Black Friday to shop for a new robot vacuum, as we typically see great sales on these devices during those times.)

Is the Shark robot vacuum better than Roomba?

Both are good (which is why both brands make an appearance on our list), but your personal preferences will definitely come into play if you’re solely picking between the two. That’s assuming you’re deadset on getting a Shark or a Roomba.

When it comes to Shark robot vacuums, they excel at accurate sensing, protecting your furniture and walls from scuffs, easy controls, and budget-friendliness. However, most Roomba models tend to clean just a little bit better — they’re at their best when they’re sucking up buried debris in thick carpets. Roombas are also good at learning the layout of your home over time, and targeting specific areas that you tell it to. The downside to getting a Roomba is that you’ll probably be spending a lot more money on one than you would a Shark, and the older Roomba models don’t have all the bells and whistles one would expect at this point — including self-charging and self-emptying systems.

What are the best robot vacuums for pet owners?

With all that said, we must admit that no robot vacuum is ever going to do as good a job as a standard upright vacuum. Sorry, but it’s true. But when taking everything above into account, there are some robot vacuums that stand out above the rest, especially when it comes to tackling pet hair.

Let’s get down to why you really clicked on this article — our list of best robot vacuums for pet hair.



Has enough power for a thorough carpet clean • Three-stage cleaning system lifts hair, dirt, and allergens • App connected Tends to get a little noisy on carpet boost mode • Long hair gets wrapped around brush roll You're guaranteed to get a good clean no matter your floor surface, especially with the high efficiency filter.

120 minutes

120 minutes WiFi Enabled:

iRobot Roomba 960 With a powerful brush and suction, this vacuum tackles pet hair with ease.

Importantly, the 960 offers WiFi capabilities as well as an iRobot Home App which lets you schedule and set cleaning preferences via your phone or tablet. You can also ask Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant to start, stop, or dock the robot (just don’t let all that power go to your head). Moreover, you can receive cleaning reports that show exactly where the robot cleaned and how long each area took.

And fear not; this Roomba won’t accidentally fling itself down stairs and come to a premature end. It has sensors to prevent it from tumbling over a drop-off as well as boundary markers to stop it from going into specific rooms or bumping into fragile objects. Best of all, the 960 will smartly return to its dock if it senses it needs to be recharged. Once the battery has regained life, the Roomba will resume cleaning until the work is complete. If you’re looking for a “Renaissance” robot, you will definitely want to consider this Roomba robotic vacuum — the 960 . That’s because no matter what type of floors you have in your house, the 960 will quickly adjust. Of course, many consumers are drawn to this particular Roomba because it’s manufactured with boost technology, which provides 10 times the air power on carpets and rugs. This powerful suction is paired with a high-efficiency filter that captures 99 percent of particles, pollen and allergens floating around your home. Just as crucial for pet owners, it also has tangle-free extractors to prevent hair clogs.Importantly, the 960 offers WiFi capabilities as well as an iRobot Home App which lets you schedule and set cleaning preferences via your phone or tablet. You can also ask Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant to start, stop, or dock the robot (just don’t let all that power go to your head). Moreover, you can receive cleaning reports that show exactly where the robot cleaned and how long each area took.And fear not; this Roomba won’t accidentally fling itself down stairs and come to a premature end. It has sensors to prevent it from tumbling over a drop-off as well as boundary markers to stop it from going into specific rooms or bumping into fragile objects. Best of all, the 960 will smartly return to its dock if it senses it needs to be recharged. Once the battery has regained life, the Roomba will resume cleaning until the work is complete.



Self-emptying base • Self-cleaning brush roll • Recharge and resume function Doesn't get as deep of a clean as other robot vacuums The Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty XL allows you to do the least amount of work possible thanks to its self-emptying and -cleaning capabilities, so if you prefer to let your vacuum do its job and forget about it, this is the one you want.

90 minutes

90 minutes WiFi Enabled:

Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty XL The Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty XL makes the least amount of work possible for you with its self-emptying and -cleaning functions.

The Shark also does a pretty good job when it comes to suction, effortlessly picking up crumbs, hair, and more from deep within carpets. It also has a self-cleaning brush roll, which keeps hair from getting wrapped around it and gumming up the works. More great features include smart home mapping over time, voice commands via smartphone or smart speaker, and a handy “recharge and resume” function. If you want to do the least amount of work possible, this might be the robot vacuum for you. The Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty XL lets you take your aversion to vacuuming to the next level by employing a self-emptying that keeps you from having to get your hands dirty (literally). The self-emptying base that comes with the device — which also doubles as the vacuum’s charging station — can hold up to 30 days of debris, basically eliminating the need for you to get near any dust bunnies for a whole month.The Shark also does a pretty good job when it comes to suction, effortlessly picking up crumbs, hair, and more from deep within carpets. It also has a self-cleaning brush roll, which keeps hair from getting wrapped around it and gumming up the works. More great features include smart home mapping over time, voice commands via smartphone or smart speaker, and a handy “recharge and resume” function. If you want to do the least amount of work possible, this might be the robot vacuum for you.



Long battery life • Large dustbin • Ability to schedule cleanings Not great at cleaning in corners • Not good at avoiding obstacles Provides a solid clean without breaking the bank.

100 minutes

100 minutes WiFi Enabled:

Eufy Robovac 11S Provides a solid clean without breaking the bank.

While it doesn’t have any WiFi capability, the Eufy does work in conjunction with a remote control. The remote offers six different cleaning settings — single room, manual, max, spot, auto and edge. This variety of cleaning configuration proves to be pretty useful. The auto mode cleans based upon each room’s layout while edge mode primarily focuses on the edges (obviously). Spot mode seeks out spots of dirt and debris. If you’re cleaning a carpet, you’ll want to set the Eufy to max mode. Single room tells the robot to only vacuum the room it’s currently in, before gently returning to its charging station (though, admittedly, it doesn’t always make it back). Additionally, despite not having a fancy companion app, the remote does feature a button in which you can schedule future cleanings. If you’re feeling frugal yet want to hop on the robot vacuum bandwagon, the Eufy Robovac 11S is a solid option. One of the better performing budget models, the Eufy features 11 infrared sensors, a drop sensor, central rolling brush as well as two side brushes and a swivel wheel — all of which help ensure that hair and debris will be picked up. However, we should note that the infrared sensors don’t work as well on dark floors or high carpets. It’s best for flat hardwood floors and low rugs.While it doesn’t have any WiFi capability, the Eufy does work in conjunction with a remote control. The remote offers six different cleaning settings — single room, manual, max, spot, auto and edge. This variety of cleaning configuration proves to be pretty useful. The auto mode cleans based upon each room’s layout while edge mode primarily focuses on the edges (obviously). Spot mode seeks out spots of dirt and debris. If you’re cleaning a carpet, you’ll want to set the Eufy to max mode. Single room tells the robot to only vacuum the room it’s currently in, before gently returning to its charging station (though, admittedly, it doesn’t always make it back). Additionally, despite not having a fancy companion app, the remote does feature a button in which you can schedule future cleanings.



Great mapping technology • App and voice command compatibility • Max power mode Random cleaning pattern • Only one cleaning mode is available to schedule • App requires access to personal information This affordable vacuum offers a lot of the bells and whistles found in more expensive models.

110 minutes

110 minutes WiFi Enabled:

Ecovacs Deebot 500 Great features at an affordable price.

Like most WiFi-enabled bots, the Deebot works with both Alexa and Google Home voice commands. In other words, you can kick back and enjoy some hands-free cleaning. There’s also an accompanying app which lets you both schedule and customize your cleanings. You can even use the app to construct virtual boundary lines — in case you have a secret room you don’t want your robot seeing. A fantastic, mid-priced option, the Ecovacs Deebot 500 is equipped with some impressive technology. For starters, it has an exclusive laser navigation system that scans and maps your entire home (it’s simultaneously cool and creepy). This allows the robot to craft an optimized cleaning path, saving both time and battery power. It also has anti-drop and anti-collision sensors. And most importantly, it has a three-stage cleaning system that works on both carpets and hard floors and picks up all debris in its path.Like most WiFi-enabled bots, the Deebot works with both Alexa and Google Home voice commands. In other words, you can kick back and enjoy some hands-free cleaning. There’s also an accompanying app which lets you both schedule and customize your cleanings. You can even use the app to construct virtual boundary lines — in case you have a secret room you don’t want your robot seeing.



Great filter • Long-lasting battery • Shape allows it to clean corners with ease Has a tendency to get stuck under low furniture • Some connectivity issues Armed with a number of exciting features, it's a powerful vacuum that delivers.

120 minutes

120 minutes WiFi Enabled:

Neato Botvac D7 Its shape allows this vacuum to get into corners and the powerful suction leaves no debris behind.

Importantly, the Botvac D7 is also a tech lover’s dream. After all, it’s WiFi-enabled and offers an accompanying app that’s compatible with both Android and iOS. It can also be controlled via Alexa, Apple Watch, Facebook Messenger, IFTTT, Google Home, and the Neato Chatbot. Hence, you can schedule and monitor cleanings when you’re not at home. You can even create virtual boundaries to make sure the robot avoids precarious situations and sensitive areas. As if that wasn’t enough, the vacuum is capable of mapping and memorizing the layout of your home (up to 5,000 square feet). Finally, just to make sure you’re fully impressed, the Neato D7 automatically returns to its to dock to recharge — after finishing its task of course! Simply put, the Neato Botvac D7 knows how to get the job done. Though the D-shaped design might not seem especially sleek, it actually allows the vacuum to hug walls as well as reach under corners and ledges. This ultimately leads to a more thorough cleaning. Additionally, the D7 features both a spiral combo brush along with side brushes to help ensure that all lingering dirt and hair is sucked up. That’s right — no unwanted particles escape the Neato. And speaking of particles, the vacuum has both an ultra-performance filter and a filter screen. These guarantee that debris stays in the bin.Importantly, the Botvac D7 is also a tech lover’s dream. After all, it’s WiFi-enabled and offers an accompanying app that’s compatible with both Android and iOS. It can also be controlled via Alexa, Apple Watch, Facebook Messenger, IFTTT, Google Home, and the Neato Chatbot. Hence, you can schedule and monitor cleanings when you’re not at home. You can even create virtual boundaries to make sure the robot avoids precarious situations and sensitive areas. As if that wasn’t enough, the vacuum is capable of mapping and memorizing the layout of your home (up to 5,000 square feet). Finally, just to make sure you’re fully impressed, the Neato D7 automatically returns to its to dock to recharge — after finishing its task of course!



Excellent on all floor types • Smart navigation Easy to spill when detaching the dust bin Though it's a little noisy, the 890 definitely gives a good clean.

90 minutes

90 minutes WiFi Enabled:

iRobot Roomba 890 The Roomba 890's smart navigation and powerful suction will clear pet hair from your entire home.

The 890 is also one heck of a smart robot. It can sense “cliffs” to prevent it from falling. It can expertly navigate around furniture and clutter. And, naturally, it will automatically dock and recharge. As you might have suspected (and also because we mentioned it above), it’s WiFi-enabled. Thus, you can control it with Alexa, Google Assistant or its companion app. We completely understand why the Roomba 890 is popular with pet owners. First off, it’s made with tangle-free extractors so pet hair won’t cause any issues. And it features the Roomba’s patented high-efficiency AeroForce filter, which follows in the footsteps of HEPA filters. Of course, the 890 isn’t a robot that rests on its laurels. It also offers customers a three-stage cleaning system that expertly lifts, loosens, and sucks up dirt and debris. It even has advanced dirt detection sensors which tell the Roomba that it must work harder on certain areas.The 890 is also one heck of a smart robot. It can sense “cliffs” to prevent it from falling. It can expertly navigate around furniture and clutter. And, naturally, it will automatically dock and recharge. As you might have suspected (and also because we mentioned it above), it’s WiFi-enabled. Thus, you can control it with Alexa, Google Assistant or its companion app.