7 People Who Got Fame Despite Having No Real Talent or Skill

There are two types of celebrities. One who became famous because they are good at what they do and worked hard and second who are famous for no reason.

You know them, you have heard of them from your friends, and you follow them on their social handles, but do you know them exactly? Once upon a time, fame was earned through hard work, intelligence and a lot of talent, but the case is no longer the same. Some celebrities, however, leave us scratching our heads and wondering, just why is this person popular?

Here are seven so-called celebrities whose so-called talent is questionable, to say the least.

7- Rahul Gandhi

He’s probably the most trolled politician in India. He end up giving new ideas for memes every time he comes up for speeches.

6- Gormint Aunty

If you are even slightly active on social media, then you must be aware of the aunty who went viral because of her famous ‘yeh bik gayi hai gormint’ rant. Originally from Pakistan, the aunty dominated social media for her frustrated, abusive anti-establishment interview to a news reporter.

5- Nouman Khan

There are kids, there are men, and then there are legends. Then there is Nouman Khan. Nouman Khan, who, you ask? Nouman Khan is a legend beyond your comprehension. He is a… a… an artiste. His videos on Facebook generate a lot of hype because of his hilarious antics. The self-proclaimed legend has made some of the craziest confessions on his video-sharing channel. This young chap is actually not the worst dancer to have walked the face of the earth.

4- Daimou Kosaka

Unfortunately he’s a singer who writes some senseless lyrics. He added a useless tone to it and voila! The most annoying creation- ‘pineapple pen’ was ready and people found it strangely funny.

3- Dhinchak Pooja







No conversation about cringe and viral sensationalism is ever complete without the mention of our ‘desi kudi’ Dhinchak Pooja. Her cringe-worthy songs have all taken the internet by storm. Fancy cars, Hinglish lyrics and a rapper’s cap is all Dhinchak needs to make us dance to her tunes. Well, almost!

2- Kamal Rashid Khan

Kamal Rashid Khan aka KRK is a self proclaimed critic who likes to tweet, or i must say, make some derogatory comments on celebs. He always manages to attract controversy.

1- Rakhi Sawant

Rakhi Sawant is a so called actress. Over the years, Rakhi has managed to stay in the news thanks to statements made by her.

