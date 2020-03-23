7 Reasons That Australia Should Be On Your Travel Bucketlist

Do you have a travel bucket list? An evolving schedule of all the places you’d love to visit in your lifetime? It’s probably filled with exotic locations like Egypt, France, Italy, and Africa, and while these are all bucket list-worthy destinations, you may be overlooking a gorgeous, exciting, and breathtaking country. Australia, the land down under, is a brilliant tourist destination. It should be on everyone’s list to visit before they kick the bucket. Let’s check out seven reasons why.

Brilliant Accommodation Options

As much as we all want to believe we will be spending every waking moment on the prowl for art, culture, and bold new experiences, having a good home base to rest and relax will make your stay infinitely more pleasant. Australia has some excellent accommodation options, like Q Squared Serviced Apartments Melbourne. Unique accommodation is essential. Nobody wants to return home from a day trip to a run-down, dodgy hotel. Enjoy your trip to Australia in style by staying in a luxury serviced apartment.

Pristine Beaches

If you travel off the beaten path a while, Australia has some of the most gorgeous beaches in the world to explore. Dazzling white sand, crystal clear waters, and blue skies await. Make sure that you travel a while away from the cities for these, though. While city beaches are beautiful, the real gems are often a few hours drive away.

The Great Barrier Reef

One of the natural wonders of the world, the Great Barrier Reef, is a sight to behold. Glorious colourful coral will amaze your eyes as you snorkel or take a glass-bottom boat ride across it. It is a sight to see before you kick the bucket. While you’re at it, spend some time in Northern Queensland too. The rainforests up there are to die for.

The Sydney Opera House

Yes, a human-made wonder has made this listicle. The Sydney Opera House is a fantastic achievement of architecture. If you can manage it, book in for a show here as you visit Australia. It doesn’t have to be an opera either. All types of musicians, from progressive metal bands to Paul Kelly, have played this iconic venue.

Uluru

A trip to Australia wouldn’t be complete without seeing another of its natural wonders. Formerly known as Ayers Rock, Uluru is the name of the largest whole piece of stone on earth. Located in the dead centre of Australia, you need to see this incredible sight. Especially at sunset. It’s a long drive from either Alice Springs or Darwin, but it is worth it.

The Twelve Apostles

Another natural wonder of Australia, The Twelve Apostles, are towering monoliths of stone in the ocean off the Great Ocean Road in Victoria, a southern state of Australia. While there’s not quite twelve anymore, it is a magnificent experience to smell the sea spray as you behold these stone behemoths.

Kakadu National Park

One of Australia’s most beautiful national parks, Kakadu is located in the Northern Territory. A pristine natural wonderland, it’s worth taking a four-wheel drive tour through. You can swim in some refreshing and incredible waterholes, as long as a crocodile hasn’t been spotted! You can also camp out under the stars, as it never gets too cold in that part of the country.

Summing Up

There are heaps of reasons why Australia needs to be on your travel bucket list. You’ll need a great place to stay, though, like a serviced apartment. The beaches in Australia are next level, but especially the ones you need to travel for. The Great Barrier Reef, The Sydney Opera House, Uluru, The Twelve Apostles, and Kakadu National Park should all entice you to come to this gorgeous southern land. So, what are you waiting for? Get packing!