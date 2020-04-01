7 Things That’ll Make Your Morning Routine Way Easier

You can make up to 12 cups of Dunkin’ in this durable, stylish coffee maker. Don’t want to wait until the pot’s full? Pause the brew to get your morning fix pronto, or program the night before so you’ll wake up to a batch of brewed goodness.

An adjustable heater plate makes sure your coffee stays at the temperature you like. Also, the coffeemaker’s compact, brushed metal design makes it a versatile fit for any kitchen, from a bare bones studio to a sprawling culinary dream space.