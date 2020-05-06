7 things you need to know about traveling during the pandemic

Travel has changed since the global pandemic began its trip around the world. Don’t despair; travel won’t be off-limits forever. Here are some things that can help you navigate these difficult times and plan for the future.

———

1. Can I get a travel refund?

There are as many answers to this question as there are things to do in the world.

Airlines: Each airline conducts its business differently. Many airlines now are more liberal than usual if you decide to change your flight, sometimes waiving change fees.

If the airline cancels the flight, under most circumstances it will try to accommodate you. If it can’t within the time it specifies, it may give you a voucher or a refund. Don’t be surprised if the airline mentions the voucher first or doesn’t mention the refund at all (unless it’s Southwest). If its website or agent doesn’t mention a refund for a flight it canceled, ask and ask again. Not all are forthcoming about refunds. Read more about airline refunds at lat.ms/airlinerefundscredits.

Cruise lines: Cruise lines worldwide suspended sailings March 13 as the coronavirus pandemic spread. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on April 9 extended the no-sail order for cruise ships in the U.S., with no firm return date announced. Carnival, Disney and other cruise lines are pushing back their return-to-service dates and canceling more trips. You can get a refund or a future cruise credit, which usually comes with perks and credits to keep you on board. Read more about cruise policies at lat.ms/cruiserefundscredits.

Other travel: Here’s good news if you have or make Amtrak reservations before May 31: If you cancel your ticket and want a refund, you can get one. The only catch: You must call (800) 872-7245. The refund cannot be completed on Amtrak.com or the Amtrak app. Amtrak is also waiving change fees for reservations before the end of May. Reservations may be modified by phone, Amtrak.com or the app.

———

2. What about my elite status with my airline’s loyalty program?

Airlines want you back. Really. U.S. carriers have allowed passengers to change or cancel flights without penalty fees during the coronavirus pandemic. Some are giving elite members of their loyalty programs automatic extensions of their status — some as long as 18 months. For example, American Airlines recently announced it would reward AAdvantage members by granting an automatic extension of their status until Jan. 31, 2022. Members can expect to see the change reflected in their accounts on May 15. The airline also lowered the qualifications for elite status. Here are more loyalty program details at lat.ms/airlineloyaltyrewards.

———

3. Can I go to Hawaii as planned?

Hawaii doubled down on its stay-at-home order April 25. With Georgia and a few other states easing restrictions, Gov. David Ige went in the opposite direction. To stop the spread of coronavirus, he extended the state’s stay-at-home order until May 31. The order closed state parks and monuments, historical sites, recreation areas and many businesses. Ige’s order extended mandatory quarantine rules too. Anyone flying to the islands will have to quarantine at home or at their hotel for 14 days.

———

4. Should I travel at all in the U.S. right now?

The short answer: It’s up to you. Of course, the real answer is more complicated. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention usually doesn’t give travel advice, but the agency’s website (lat.ms/cdctravelguidelines) devotes an entire page to questions and factors to consider.