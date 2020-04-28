7 Tik-Tok Users Who Look Xerox Copy of Bollywood Actors & Can Easily Bluff You at First Glance

We all have heard about the doppelgangers. It is said that we have 7 look alikes of our’s around the world . But it’s so amazing to see it with our eyes.

Today , we are sharing some of the doppelgangers as they came up via TikTok App , where people imitate the favourite dialogue which are recreate and dub from their favourite movies.

These look alikes are just worth watching , let’s have a look:

1. Salman Khan’s Lookalike

© TikTok/Najeem Khan

Najeem Khan, who is a look alike of actor Salman Khan ,is a popular one and can you believe it , he has more than 2.8 million followers . Najeem has posted several videos. He has procured a status of a star in the TikTok world and continues to entertain us.

2. Shah Rukh Khan’s Lookalike

© TikTok/ Maqbool Hyder

It’s an OMG factor that someone can resemble SRK so much . He is actually the King of TikTok . The name of this lookalike is Maqbool Hyder .He has gained millions of followers and has created iconic SRK scenes on TikTok.







3. Varun Dhawan’s Lookalike

© TikTok/ Maqbool Hyder

Abraham Abruu is a great fan of Varun Dhavan . He has 9 Lakhs followers on TikTok . If you see his picture , he resembles a lot with the Judwaa actor . He imitates the dialogues of Varun with all the expertizm and it’s fun to watch him .

© TikTok/ Abraham Abruu

4. Shahid Kapoor’s Lookalike

One of the other popular TikToker is Pushkar Bahukhandi , a fan of Shahid Kapoor . He has 8 Lakhs followers as of now. Although , his resemblance is not up to that level that we can say that he is a replica of Shahid Kapoor but when he imitates the scenes from Kabir Singh , people just love to watch him , with lots of likes and comments.

© TikTok/ Pushkar Bahukhandi

5. Alia Bhatt’s Lookalike

© TikTok/ Sanaya Ashu

Gully Boy was one of the most appreciated films of 2019. Sanaya Ashu, who look like Alia, garnered a lot of attention through TikTok videos by enacting popular dialogues from this movie, that went viral as well.

6. Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Lookalike

© TikTok/ Shanaya Sachdeva

The bubbly and carefree acting of actor Kareena Kapoor is just magical to watch.The look alike of Kareena , Shanaya Sachdeva, is on TokTok and makes videos in which she acts with the style and SWAG of Kareena . She has 9 Lakh followers at present.

7. Emran Hashmi’s Lookalike

© TikTok/Sandeep Sharma

Sandeep Sharma , who is a look alike of actor Emraan Hashmi , has 96000 followers and his TikTok account is full of videos of various dialogues from Hashmi’s movies .

