7 Tik-Tok Users Who Look Xerox Copy of Bollywood Actors & Can Easily Bluff You at First Glance –
We all have heard about the doppelgangers. It is said that we have 7 look alikes of our’s around the world . But it’s so amazing to see it with our eyes.
Today , we are sharing some of the doppelgangers as they came up via TikTok App , where people imitate the favourite dialogue which are recreate and dub from their favourite movies.
These look alikes are just worth watching , let’s have a look:
1. Salman Khan’s Lookalike
Najeem Khan, who is a look alike of actor Salman Khan ,is a popular one and can you believe it , he has more than 2.8 million followers . Najeem has posted several videos. He has procured a status of a star in the TikTok world and continues to entertain us.
2. Shah Rukh Khan’s Lookalike
It’s an OMG factor that someone can resemble SRK so much . He is actually the King of TikTok . The name of this lookalike is Maqbool Hyder .He has gained millions of followers and has created iconic SRK scenes on TikTok.
3. Varun Dhawan’s Lookalike
Abraham Abruu is a great fan of Varun Dhavan . He has 9 Lakhs followers on TikTok . If you see his picture , he resembles a lot with the Judwaa actor . He imitates the dialogues of Varun with all the expertizm and it’s fun to watch him .
4. Shahid Kapoor’s Lookalike
One of the other popular TikToker is Pushkar Bahukhandi , a fan of Shahid Kapoor . He has 8 Lakhs followers as of now. Although , his resemblance is not up to that level that we can say that he is a replica of Shahid Kapoor but when he imitates the scenes from Kabir Singh , people just love to watch him , with lots of likes and comments.
5. Alia Bhatt’s Lookalike
Gully Boy was one of the most appreciated films of 2019. Sanaya Ashu, who look like Alia, garnered a lot of attention through TikTok videos by enacting popular dialogues from this movie, that went viral as well.
6. Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Lookalike
The bubbly and carefree acting of actor Kareena Kapoor is just magical to watch.The look alike of Kareena , Shanaya Sachdeva, is on TokTok and makes videos in which she acts with the style and SWAG of Kareena . She has 9 Lakh followers at present.
7. Emran Hashmi’s Lookalike
Sandeep Sharma , who is a look alike of actor Emraan Hashmi , has 96000 followers and his TikTok account is full of videos of various dialogues from Hashmi’s movies .