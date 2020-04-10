7 UK blogging networks to help you find paid blogging opportunities

[This post is sponsored by Get Blogged]

I think it's fair to say that times are hard for a lot of people right now, so, for those of you looking to boost your income from blogging, or just trying to keep your head above water in these troubled times, here are some of the most popular UK blogging networks, and other places to find paid blogging work…

his is a new network to me (And, full disclosure, this post is my first assignment for them…), but it’s one I’ve seen recommended a few times now from blogger friends, and it’s free to join, so I figured it was worth checking out. The site lists dozens of sponsored post opportunities, across a range of niches, and you can apply for as many as you choose. Rates depend on your blog’s DA (Domain Authority), and while they’re not the highest you’ll find, payment is fast, so you’re not left chasing invoices for months.

As part of their blogger outreach services, Get Blogged also recently launched The Marketplace, which is a section of the site where bloggers can connect with brands directly. Again, there’s a range of different jobs and rates here, and the Marketplace also features paid guest post requests (Where you’re paid to publish a guest post on your site), which can be another option if you’re looking to monetise your blog quickly.

ot all of the blogging opportunities listed on this site are paid blogging jobs (In fact, at the time of writing, the majority of the ones listed cite “getting to keep the product” as the main method of compensation, which… yeah.), but paid collaborations do come up, so don’t be put off. This network also offers Instagram collaborations, and allows you to sign up for email alerts, so you don’t have to worry about missing an opportunity.

‘ve had quite a few collaborations via this blog network, which is used by some well-known brands, such as Boden, Ted Baker, Illamasqua and more. I’m sure you’re probably sick of hearing me say this by now, but, as with many of the UK blog networks out there, you’ll have to sift through the opportunities here to separate the paid blogging jobs from the ones offering “gifting” only: brands can also choose to contact you directly, however, based on the information on your profile, and my top tip here is to never be afraid to ask for payment – even if gifting is all that appears to be on offer.

Quite a few of my paid collaborations have been with brands who’ve claimed to have “no budget”, only to suddenly discover one when I’ve politely turned them down: if they’ve approached you directly, chances are they already know they want to work with you, so you’ve nothing to lose by stating your terms.

hesitated to include this network, because, at the time of writing, only one of the jobs listed on their board is paid, as opposed to commission based, or offering gifting only.”Unfortunately, however, times are hard for everyone right now, which means you do have to work a little harder to find that one genuine opportunity hidden amongst all of the ones where you’re asked to write 1,000 words in exchange for a tin of soup, so I’m leaving them on the list – for now!

BritMums

s the name suggests, BritMums is a network specific to parenting bloggers, and, unlike some of the other blogger outreach services I’ve listed here, they hand pick bloggers for campaigns, rather than allowing you to connect with brands directly. I registered with the network last year, but didn’t realise I had to display their badge on my site to be eligible for work, so I can’t give you a personal opinion of them just yet, but I was impressed by their site, and am hoping it’ll be another good source of potential work.

umsnet may be best known for their forums (Yes, it’s THAT Mumsnet…), but they also run an influencer network, which aims to connect bloggers with brands. I get regular emails from them with details of campaigns, some of which sound pretty amazing (Think fully-paid trips to Disney World, here…). Unfortunately for me, I’ve yet to be selected for any, but if you’re a parenting blogger (And you don’t have to be a mum – dads can sign up too…), it can’t hurt to sign up, can it?

inally, it’s not technically a blogger network, but I’ve been a member of the Official UK Bloggers Facebook group for a while now, and it’s a great source of information, not just on blog networks and paid blogging jobs, but on the business of blogging in general. If nothing else, it’s a really active community, which will allow you to connect with other bloggers, and chat about all things blogging: enjoy!

Got any other UK blogging networks or sources of paid blogging jobs to recommend? I’d love to hear from you…

