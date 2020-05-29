7-year-old boy throws prom for his 17-year-old babysitter

A seven-year-old boy from North Carolina thew a beautiful backyard prom for his beloved 17-year-old babysitter after the dance was canceled at her high school.

When Curtis Rogers’ mom told him that his babysitter, Rachel Chapman, would miss her senior prom at Sanderson High School in Raleigh, the little boy suggested that they host a mini prom for her at their house.

‘I was so surprised,’ Rachel told Good Morning America. ‘I had no idea he was going to go all out. It was very thoughtful and sweet.’

Rachel has been watching the little boy part time for over a year, picking him up after school, helping him with homework, taking him to the playground and ferrying him to piano lessons.

‘She has become a part of our family … he absolutely adores her,’ said Curtis’ mom, Elissa Rogers. ‘She’s a just great person with good heart so it’s been a blessing to have her helping us out with Curtis.’

So the little boy was bummed when the pandemic hit and Rachel stopped babysitting for two months.

When his mom mentioned that she would be missing her prom, too, he immediately responded that they throw her a mini prom to make up for it.

Curtis started out with a special ‘promposal,’ coloring a sign asking her to an at-home party the following Monday.

She turned up that day in her lilac dress, all smiles as he escorted her in an adorable blue checked suit. He even picked a bow tie to match her dress.

The two still maintained social distancing, posing for pictures six feet apart and eating at opposite ends of a long table that was decorated with flowers.

Curtis and his mom prepared a menu with Chick-fil-A, smoothies, and one of their favorite foods — peanut butter and apples — as an appetizer.

‘I planned it out because Rachel probably wanted to see me a lot,’ Curtis told WTVD. ‘She also is one of the best people I’ve known.’

‘It was really cute. He was really excited for it to start and make sure he was ready to impress her,’ his mom added.

Rachel, who will study public health at East Carolina University in the fall, said she had a great time.

‘It was a sweet thing for him to do,’ Rachel’s mom, Becky Chapman, told GMA. ‘They have a special relationship.’