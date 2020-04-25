8 legendary Amitabh Bachchan movies that will rescue you from your lockdown blues | Bollywood Life

As we binge-watch our way through this lockdown, acing the new norm of staying indoors, it’s a bit difficult not to succumb to lockdown blues. You know, those days when you surf through your TV channels in the hope to find something entertaining, perhaps something that takes you for a trip down the memory lane? Also Read – Trending Entertainment News Today: Shah Rukh Khan’s quarantine facility, Rajinikanth fan kills Vijay fan

It’s interesting how during this crucial time, our minds rely on entertainment to ease out the process. For instance, the telecast of shows like Ramaayan, Mahabharat and Shaktiman on TV has brought in a wave of nostalgia for all of us. While we absolutely love these shows, the movie buff inside us crave for some good old Hindi cinema with the perfect balance of drama, action and romance. And, you know what that sums up to? Iconic, evergreen Amitabh Bachchan hits! Kyun ki Shahensha toh sirf ek he hai. Also Read – Kaun Banega Crorepati’s new season to begin post lockdown?

And, Zee Cinema, the home of blockbuster movies has brought back the magical experience of its longest and successful running property ‘Shanivaar Ki Raat Amitabh Ke Saath’ with a daily Big B movie festival ‘Har Subah Amitabh Ke Saath’ at 9 am. Also Read – What! Amitabh Bachchan reveals that Namak Halaal director Prakash Mehra had almost cast him and Muhammad Ali in a film

WOWWW! Mornings are definitely going to be exciting with ek se ek bhadkar Amitabh Bachchan movies on your TV screens. Isn’t this just perfect?

As huge fans of Mr. Bachchan, Team Bollywoodlife has made you a list of our most favourite AB movies, that you can catch on ZEE Cinema. Oh, and like any fans would do, we have incorporated some of his iconic dialogues, that he has brought to life with his magical aura and his baritone voice. And, even today if anybody comes across these dialogues the first name that comes up is of our beloved Mr. Bachchan. He’s truly the GREATEST ACTOR OF THE CENTURY, isn’t he?

Coolie

Bachpan se hain sar par Allah ka haath, aur Allah Rakha hai mere saath, baazu par hai saat sau chhiyaasi ka billa, bees number ka beedi peeta hoon, kaam karta hoon coolie ka aur naam hai Iqbal.

When: April 26, 9.00AM

Where: ZEE Cinema

Aakhree Raasta

Khushiyan toh insaan har kisi ke saath baant sakta hai … lekin apne dukh usse apne dil ke andhar hi rakhne padte hai

When: April 27, 9.00AM

Where: ZEE Cinema

Shahenshah

Rishte mein toh hum tumhare baap lagte hain, naam hai Shahenshah.

When: April 28, 9.00AM

Where: ZEE Cinema

Jab jab zulm ki aandhi badti hai … usse rokne ke liye ek toofan aata hai.

When: April 29, 9.00AM

Where: ZEE Cinema

Andha Kanoon

Aapka kanoon kisi insaan ko ek hi jurm ke liye do baar sazaa nahi de sakta.

When: April 30, 9.00AM

Where: ZEE Cinema

Naseeb

Waqt se pehle aur naseeb ke baad koi cheez agar tere pass dene ko ho … toh mujhe de dena.

When: May 1, 9.00AM

Where: ZEE Cinema

Deewar

Jao pehle us aadmi ka sign le ke aao jisne mera baap ko chor kaha tha; pehle us aadmi ka sign le ke aao jisne meri maa ko gali deke naukri se nikal diya tha; pehle us aadmi ka sign le ke aao jisne mere haath pe ye likh diya tha..ye.. uske baad, uske baad, mere bhai, tum jahan kahoge main wahan sign kar doonga.

When: May 2, 9.00AM

Where: ZEE Cinema

Mard

Koyle ki dalaali mein haath kaale ho jate hai … magar kaala dhanda karne waalon ke toh mooh bhi kaale ho jate hai.

When: May 3, 9.00AM

Where: ZEE Cinema

Look, we have already set our alarms for 9AM, till May 3 to catch all these movies. And, if you’re a big Bachchan fan, we recommend you do the same. So, sit back, relax and enjoy as Amitabh Bachchan sweeps you off your feet with his performance in all these legendary movies.

