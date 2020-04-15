8 Pixar Characters Who Deserve All The Love, And 8 Who Are Totally Overrated
Buzz Lightyear is lame. Change my mind.
Merida from Brave is the feminist princess I wish had been around when I was growing up.
But Buzz Lightyear is totally lame sauce in Toy Story.
Elastigirl from The Incredibles is an excellent role model for young girls.
But Mater from Cars has the most annoying voice I’ve ever heard in an animated movie.
WALL-E is a hopeless romantic who reminds us that everyone deserves love.
But Mike Wazowski from Monster’s Inc. can be a really bad friend.
Dory is the little fish that could in Finding Nemo.
But Flik just doesn’t do anything for me in A Bug’s Life.
Miguel from Coco is the perfect example of why you should never give up on your dreams.
But Linguini is a pretty selfish dude in Ratatouille.
Carl bestows us with some seriously inspirational vibes in Up.
But the steamed bun in Bao is such a jerk to his mother.
Ian has a heart of gold in Onward.
But Arlo from The Good Dinosaur is just a weak version of Simba.
The dog from Kitbull is a precious baby who deserves the world.
But Joy makes me the least happy of all the emotions in Inside Out.
Did I miss any of your favorite Pixar characters? Let me know in the comments below!
