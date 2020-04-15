8 Pixar Characters Who Deserve All The Love, And 8 Who Are Totally Overrated

Buzz Lightyear is lame. Change my mind.

1.

Merida from Brave is the feminist princess I wish had been around when I was growing up.


Merida is a spunky lass who prefers a bow and arrow to a man. I appreciate that the film explores her relationship with her mother and focuses on what a unique bond that is. But I mostly love Merida because she treasures her freedom above all else and knows that she doesn’t need a man to be happy. Yasss, girl!

2.

But Buzz Lightyear is totally lame sauce in Toy Story.


When Buzz arrives in Andy’s room, he believes he’s an actual space ranger despite Woody repeatedly informing him that he’s just a toy. This routine gets old real quick. Sure, Buzz rescues Woody’s butt in the end and saves the day. But after hating him for a whole movie, I just can’t forget how much of a buzzkill he is.

3.

Elastigirl from The Incredibles is an excellent role model for young girls.


The opening scene where Elastigirl takes out the crook and flirts with Mr. Incredible is the sexiest moment in all of Pixar. She’s an independent woman with a sense of humor and kick ass crime fighting skills. I’m all for it! She’s also an incredible mother despite juggling a superhero career and raising three kids.

4.

But Mater from Cars has the most annoying voice I’ve ever heard in an animated movie.


PSA: the trope of the dumb friend is not funny. It’s so overdone, and I just don’t get why protagonists can’t have equally intelligent sidekicks. Sure, Mater has his moments, but I still cringe whenever he speaks. I cannot understand why people rave about this dude.

5.

WALL-E is a hopeless romantic who reminds us that everyone deserves love.


Not only does WALL-E force us to acknowledge the negative impact humans can have on the environment, but he also shows us how precious life is. His love for EVE is so pure that his only true desire is to hold her hand. Though he’s a robot, WALL-E displays the most humanity of anyone in the film.

6.

But Mike Wazowski from Monster’s Inc. can be a really bad friend.


Mike can be really cruel to Boo. Who snatches a teddy bear from a toddler? He’s willing to return her to the human world through any door, which would mean she’d be lost forever. Then he stays in the cave to throw himself a pity party rather than joining Sulley to save Boo? Bad friend award.

7.

Dory is the little fish that could in Finding Nemo.


Dory suffers from short-term memory loss, but she doesn’t allow that to hold her back. She overcomes every obstacle in her path and proves essential in returning Nemo home. In fact, her catchphrase, “just keep swimming,” has become a rallying cry for perseverance in my household. We could all learn a thing or two from Dory!

8.

But Flik just doesn’t do anything for me in A Bug’s Life.


Flik’s got entrepreneurial spirit, I’ll give him that. Otherwise, he’s pretty bland. Yes, he ends up liberating the ant colony, but if it weren’t for him dropping the food into the river in the first place, the colony wouldn’t need rescuing. I definitely consider Antz the superior dive into the world of insects.

9.

Miguel from Coco is the perfect example of why you should never give up on your dreams.


Miguel just wants to play his guitar. When his family forbids it, Miguel finds himself in the Land of the Dead. He preserves Héctor’s memory from being forgotten and demonstrates deep respect for elders and ancestors. Plus, he’s the first Mexican protagonist in Pixar history! What’s not to love?

10.

But Linguini is a pretty selfish dude in Ratatouille.


At the start on the film, Linguini has no business working in a kitchen. When Remy fixes the disastrous soup, Linguini starts using the rat to better his own career. After their fight, he realizes he can’t cook without Remy and suddenly wants to be friends again. Coincidence? I think not.

11.

Carl bestows us with some seriously inspirational vibes in Up.


The love story between Carl and Ellie is only a few minutes long, but it’s powerful enough to remember forever. To fall in love as children, spend your lives saving for that special trip, but lose the love of your life right before it happens? Tragedy of Shakespearean proportions. No wonder he becomes a grumpy old man! But Carl comes ’round eventually, even gifting Russell the Ellie Badge, the same one she pinned on Carl when they first met. I’m not crying, you’re crying.

12.

But the steamed bun in Bao is such a jerk to his mother.


When the steamed bun first comes to life, he’s freaking adorable. But once he becomes a teenager, he turns into a total douche. When his mom slaves away in the kitchen, he just leaves to hang out with friends. And when he shocks his mother with a surprise fiancé, he won’t even discuss the situation with her. The film reveals he’s just representative of the mom’s real son, but it’s still heartbreaking to watch a child be so callous to his mother.

13.

Ian has a heart of gold in Onward.


Pixar’s latest film gives us one of the greatest characters yet: Ian the elf, who struggles with self-confidence and the ache of missing his deceased father. Though he embarks on an epic quest to finally meet his dad, Ian forfeits his only chance to speak with him so his brother can say goodbye instead. If that’s not love, I don’t know what is.

14.

But Arlo from The Good Dinosaur is just a weak version of Simba.


Arlo and his father Henry walk down a ravine as the father tries to teach his son a lesson. When a flash flood arrives, Henry tosses his son to safety before he’s swept away by the rushing water. My mouth literally fell open as I watched this scene because it’s obviously a blatant rip off of The Lion King. Unfortunately, Arlo never lives up to Simba’s standard. He just doesn’t elicit the same emotional reaction. In fact, he’s pretty boring.

15.

The dog from Kitbull is a precious baby who deserves the world.


Of all Pixar’s short films, Kitbull tugs at my heartstrings the most. Despite his abusive owner, the pit bull is a total sweetheart. He forgives his new cat friend when the kitty scratches the poor dog’s nose. Then the pitbull, who has every reason to fear humans, leans his head against a kind woman who adopts both animals. This cute pittie raises awareness of animal cruelty while also reminding us of why it’s so important to adopt, not shop.

16.

But Joy makes me the least happy of all the emotions in Inside Out.


Joy is a perky cheerleader, always rooting for positivity. But her character is so obnoxious! She always thinks she knows what’s best for Riley and doesn’t know how to listen. At least the other emotions are funny. For a little ray of sunshine, Joy sure can be annoying.

Did I miss any of your favorite Pixar characters? Let me know in the comments below!

