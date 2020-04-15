8 Pixar Characters Who Deserve All The Love, And 8 Who Are Totally Overrated



Disney/Pixar



The love story between Carl and Ellie is only a few minutes long, but it’s powerful enough to remember forever. To fall in love as children, spend your lives saving for that special trip, but lose the love of your life right before it happens? Tragedy of Shakespearean proportions. No wonder he becomes a grumpy old man! But Carl comes ’round eventually, even gifting Russell the Ellie Badge, the same one she pinned on Carl when they first met. I’m not crying, you’re crying.