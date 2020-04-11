8 Times The “Harry Potter” Films Got Dumbledore Right And 8 Times They Butchered Him
Sometimes the movies got him right, and sometimes they made me want to go reread the books instead.
Dumbledore was one of my favorite characters when I read the Harry Potter books. I loved how whimsical and wise he was, and even as we discovered he wasn’t all he had seemed, I still loved him.
But when it came to the films, they struggled to portray him accurately. Sometimes he was perfect, and sometimes he was VERY off.
For example, the movie scene where Dumbledore helped the trio save Sirius then pretended to not know what they were talking about was PEAK Dumbledore.
But when he angrily demanded to know whether Harry had put his name in the Goblet of Fire, I had to roll my eyes.
I loved the way Dumbledore was portrayed when he visited Harry in the hospital wing in Sorceror’s Stone.
But I was so angry when Dumbledore gave a half-assed apology for ignoring Harry all year in Order of the Phoenix.
The scene where Dumbledore escaped the Ministry’s clutches was the one bright spot of the fifth film.
But the majority of the Order of the Phoenix film truly did Dumbledore dirty, like when he yelled at some students after they all watched Umbridge fire Trelawney.
The scene where Dumbledore assured Harry he belonged in Gryffindor was perfect in the films.
But the movies did Dumbledore a disservice when they took out the scene where he admonished the Dursleys for treating Harry so poorly.
The scene in Half-Blood Prince where Malfoy tried to kill Dumbledore was perfect.
But cutting out the scene where Dumbledore stood up to Fudge was a big mistake. HUGE!
The speech about Cedric was perfect in the movies.
But the scene where Dumbledore drank Voldemort’s potion in the Half-Blood Prince film did not show enough of Dumbledore’s humanity.
Dumbledore’s Order of the Phoenix battle with Voldemort was way better in the movies, especially when Voldemort possessed Harry…
But the movies cut out so much of Dumbledore’s humor, even in his introduction!
The King’s Cross scene in Deathly Hallows was exactly how I imagined.
But Dumbledore could’ve been a little harsher with Snape in the flashback scene in Deathly Hallows.
What do you guys think? Was I wrong about any of these moments? Let me know in the comments!
