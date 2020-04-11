8 Times The “Harry Potter” Films Got Dumbledore Right And 8 Times They Butchered Him



May I present the scene from the book: “‘You are blinded,’ said Dumbledore, his voice rising now, the aura of power around him palpable, his eyes blazing once more, ‘by the love of the office you hold, Cornelius!…If your determination to shut your eyes will carry you as far as this, Cornelius,’ said Dumbledore, ‘we have reached a parting of the ways. You must act as you see fit. And I – I shall act as I see fit.'”

This scene was important because we saw Dumbledore powerful and unafraid. He didn’t care what people thought of him. He gave Fudge specific instructions for what to do to curb the rise of Voldemort, and when Fudge didn’t listen, he calmly informed the MINISTER OF MAGIC that he was going to do whatever he wanted.