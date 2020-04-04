83% of Covid-19 patients in India are aged below 60 yrs | India News – Times of India

NEW DELHI: Over 83% of Covid-19 patients in India are below the age of 60 years. The majority of people (41%) infected by Covid-19 in the country are in the age group of 21-40 years, according to health ministry data.While the elderly are said to be the most vulnerable to the disease, people above 60 years account for only 17% of total cases in the country till now. This implies others are also susceptible and the younger age group, particularly in the 21-40 bracket, may be more representative of foreign travellers seen to be the source of Covid-19 in India. They include professionals and students, who have returned to India, apart from other categories.However, the mortality rate , warn experts, is higher among the elderly. Reports of deaths so far indicate that age with accompanying conditions (co-morbidities) like diabetes , cardiac diseases and hypertension increase mortality.The health ministry did not provide data on age profiles of those who have succumbed to the disease.

An age profile analysis of all the positive cases of Covid-19 cases in India so far shows 8.61% of positive cases are in between 0-20 years, 41.88% cases in the age group of 21-40, 32.82% in 41-60 and 16.69% in the people are above 60 years of age.

Also, India reported 58 critical cases of Covid-19 and these were mainly found in Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi. “It has been observed that most of the deaths are being reported from elderly people or people having co-morbidities such as diabetes, kidney and cardiac ailments . Hence, all people falling in the high risk category need to follow all precautions,” health ministry joint secretary Lav Agarwal said.

He said, “We are dealing with a highly infectious and communicable disease. We are battling with this on a day-to-day basis. Still, the case-doubling rate in India is less than other countries.”

India has so far reported 2,902 positive cases of Covid-19. Of this, 601 have been reported in the last 24 hours, according to the health ministry data. Besides, the total deaths stood at 68, including 12 deaths in last 24 hours.

According to World Health Organisation, around 9,72000 cases have been reported globally so far with an average 75,800 cases in one day.