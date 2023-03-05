86% increase in purchases via the Jazeera Paints app according to the results of the Adjust study

A specialized platform for analyzing and identifying performance indicators in smartphone applications

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, March 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — A study on the Jazeera Paints app was released by Adjust, a platform that specializes in analyzing and detecting performance metrics for marketing campaigns in smartphone applications. The study’s findings showed a 136% rise in orders and an 86% increase in app purchases.

This study emphasizes Jazeera Paints active interest in innovation, dedication to providing the greatest products and services for its customers, and deep confidence in research as the basis for success. As a result, Jazeera Paints and Adjust worked together to conduct this study and ensure that its findings were communicated.

2019 saw the debut of Jazeera Paints’ website and application, the Middle East’s first of its kind for construction solutions. Jazeera Paints, the pioneering company in colors, paint, and construction solutions, is eager to comprehend and identify the defects in its applications so that it can make adjustments and better understand the user experience in order to remain at the forefront of its innovations. The goal of the partnership with Adjust is to improve measurement of the app’s functionality and user interaction.

The Jazeera Paints app stands out from other paint applications thanks to its distinctive artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) features. Users can use these tools to experiment with different wall colors, spot defects, and resolve them. As a result, the Jazeera Paints app is a comprehensive and integrated platform for all construction solutions.

Despite these features, the company had to deal with a pressing matter. Jazeera Paints had to find the tools to evaluate and verify the success and strength of its advertisement campaigns. Thus, it collaborated with Adjust, where the platform activated its system to track and monitor users’ interaction with the campaigns within the app.

It is important to note that by studying how users interact with the app and how they behave while using it, the company can better and more quickly connect with consumers’ needs and necessities.

About Jazeera Paints

Founded in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in 1979, Jazeera Paints is a pioneering paint manufacturer in the Gulf Cooperation Council and Middle East and North Africa region, with an established reputation for manufacturing and exporting high-quality and eco-friendly paints. Since the founding of the company, its production capacity has grown to 400,000 tons annually, and Jazeera Paints is now displayed in more than 650 active showrooms!

