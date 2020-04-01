865 COVID-19 Patients Dead in 24 Hours In US, Highest In One Day: Report

The United States now has 188,172 confirmed circumstances, by far the best of any nation (File)

Washington:

The coronavirus pandemic killed a report 865 folks in the United States in the 24 hours till Tuesday night, in response to a tally compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

The US loss of life toll rose from 3,008 at 8:30pm EST on Monday to three,873 at 8.30pm EST on Tuesday.

The United States now has 188,172 confirmed circumstances, by far the best of any nation, forward of Italy, Spain and China.

