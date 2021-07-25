8BitDo SN30 Pro+ controller on sale — save almost $10 at Amazon

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

SAVE $7.49: The 8BitDo SN30 Pro+ is a fantastic alternative for your Nintendo Switch’s Joy-Con controllers, and many like it even more than the Switch Pro controller — it’s $7.49 off at Amazon for a limited time.

If you have a Nintendo Switch, at some point you’ve probably wanted a new controller. Those Joy-Con remotes simply do not cut it, whether it’s the fact that they’ve started drifting or that they’re just too small.

8BitDo’s SN30 Pro+ is a universally loved alternative controller for the Switch, and many even claim that it’s better than the Switch Pro controller. For a limited time, you can grab one for $7.49 off the usual price at Amazon.

In addition to its sleek look, the SN30 Pro+ features completely wireless Bluetooth connection functionality, rumble vibration, motion controls, and a USB-C port. You’ll also have the ability to customize button mapping, modify vibrations and joystick sensitivity, and even adjust the controller’s hair triggers. Whether you use it with your Switch or PC, this controller is a good get.

Toss those Joy-Con controllers to the side and pick up an 8BitDo SN30 Pro+ — it’s $7.49 at Amazon.

Credit: 8BitDo

