9 Actors Who The Cast Of “Tiger King” Have Handpicked To Play Them In A Movie About Their Lives
If you can’t get enough of Netflix’s Tiger King, you’re probably in luck, because it’ll more than likely be turned into a record-breaking box office movie pretty soon*.
With that in mind, everyone has been asking the cast of the docuseries who they would want to play them in a film about their wild and chaotic lives, and their picks are preeeetty ~interesting~, to say the least.
Here are 9 actors the Tiger King stars have handpicked to play them in a biopic:
Joe Exotic: Brad Pitt or David Spade
Here’s a photo of Joe for reference:
John Finlay: Shia LaBeouf or Channing Tatum
Here’s a photo of John for reference:
John Reinke: Matthew McConaughey
Here’s a photo of John for reference:
Saff: Brandon Baker or Ken Jeong
Here’s a photo of Saff for reference:
Rick Kirkham: Billy Bob Thornton
Here’s a photo of Rick for reference:
Dillon Passage: Zac Efron
Here’s a photo of Dillion for reference:
What do you think? Are their picks spot on? Who would you cast to play them in a biopic? Tell us in the comments!
TV and Movies
Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.