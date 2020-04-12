9 Actors Who The Cast Of “Tiger King” Have Handpicked To Play Them In A Movie About Their Lives

If you can’t get enough of Netflix’s Tiger King, you’re probably in luck, because it’ll more than likely be turned into a record-breaking box office movie pretty soon*.


*You know, once we’re all out of quarantine.

With that in mind, everyone has been asking the cast of the docuseries who they would want to play them in a film about their wild and chaotic lives, and their picks are preeeetty ~interesting~, to say the least.


Here are 9 actors the Tiger King stars have handpicked to play them in a biopic:

Joe Exotic: Brad Pitt or David Spade


“He would like Brad Pitt or David Spade to play him,” documentary filmmaker Rebecca Chaiklin told The Hollywood Reporter.

Here’s a photo of Joe for reference:

John Finlay: Shia LaBeouf or Channing Tatum


“Either Shia LaBeouf or Channing Tatum,” Finlay told CNN.

Here’s a photo of John for reference:

John Reinke: Matthew McConaughey


“I’m sticking with Matthew McConaughey” he told Joel McHale.

Here’s a photo of John for reference:

Saff: Brandon Baker or Ken Jeong


“I still go back to the kid who played Johnny Tsunami [from the Disney film],” he told Joel. When Joel suggested Ken Jeong, Saff said, “That would be so amazing.”

Here’s a photo of Saff for reference:

Rick Kirkham: Billy Bob Thornton


“I think the one person that’s been brought up is Billy Bob Thornton. I think he might make a good Rick Kirkham,” Rick told Joel.

Here’s a photo of Rick for reference:

Dillon Passage: Zac Efron


“Zac Efron,” Dillion told People, without hesitation. When asked why he thought Zac would be the perfect fit to play him, he said, “Blue eyes, dark hair, good-looking. I mean, what else can I say?”

Here’s a photo of Dillion for reference:

What do you think? Are their picks spot on? Who would you cast to play them in a biopic? Tell us in the comments!

